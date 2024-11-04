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Andrii Soma

Soma PureGold and Indexes

Andrii Soma
Andrii Soma

Andrii Soma

5 (12)
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5 products 10 signals 1 topic 2 comments
0 reviews
Reliability
92 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2024 538%
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
6 571
Profit Trades:
3 370 (51.28%)
Loss Trades:
3 201 (48.71%)
Best trade:
2 366.90 USD
Worst trade:
-796.88 USD
Gross Profit:
133 462.34 USD (46 112 855 pips)
Gross Loss:
-107 085.03 USD (48 890 368 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
33 (2 075.11 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
4 480.01 USD (17)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
53.37%
Max deposit load:
12.23%
Latest trade:
20 hours ago
Trades per week:
54
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
4.13
Long Trades:
3 545 (53.95%)
Short Trades:
3 026 (46.05%)
Profit Factor:
1.25
Expected Payoff:
4.01 USD
Average Profit:
39.60 USD
Average Loss:
-33.45 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
25 (-776.38 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 036.08 USD (9)
Monthly growth:
-7.16%
Annual Forecast:
-88.80%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
131.28 USD
Maximal:
6 393.00 USD (19.40%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
28.60% (4 341.62 USD)
By Equity:
6.50% (1 841.75 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USTEC 2096
XAUUSD 1782
BTCUSD 1119
US30 608
US500 455
DE40 322
XTIUSD 52
CHINA50 46
JP225 43
STOXX50 18
AUS200 16
F40 14
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USTEC -358
XAUUSD 35K
BTCUSD 114
US30 -3.3K
US500 -1.8K
DE40 -2K
XTIUSD -552
CHINA50 -253
JP225 56
STOXX50 -128
AUS200 -526
F40 74
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USTEC -166K
XAUUSD 837K
BTCUSD -2.1M
US30 -972K
US500 -15K
DE40 -176K
XTIUSD -413
CHINA50 -177K
JP225 46K
STOXX50 -1.9K
AUS200 -41K
F40 13K
20M 40M 60M
20M 40M 60M
20M 40M 60M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +2 366.90 USD
Worst trade: -797 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 17
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +2 075.11 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -776.38 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 1
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 2
ScopeMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
Headway-Real
0.00 × 7
Axiory-Live
0.00 × 1
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
0.00 × 1
TDMarkets-Primary
0.00 × 13
ICMarkets-MT5-2
0.00 × 5
PUPrime-Live
0.00 × 1
EightcapGlobal-Live
0.00 × 2
BDSwissGlobal-Server01
0.00 × 59
FPMarketsSC-Live
0.00 × 1
Coinexx-Live
0.48 × 135
Exness-MT5Real15
0.89 × 9
EquitiBrokerageSC-Live
1.57 × 54
ICMarketsEU-MT5
1.79 × 880
DooTechnology-Live
2.47 × 106
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
2.50 × 2
Exness-MT5Real2
2.83 × 174
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
2.95 × 516
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.95 × 3461
FPMarkets-Live
3.00 × 1
OANDA-Live-1
3.00 × 14
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
3.01 × 218
Exness-MT5Real7
3.04 × 50
78 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  1. April 30th, 2026: switched to a single chart EA written by myself, PureGold EA.
  2. July 30th, 2026: removed ORB EA, lost $8,000 since inception. Indicement is still running (in BE now).

https://ea.somatrade.org/

No reviews
2026.06.26 13:02
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.24 14:32
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.24 13:32
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.03.24 15:20
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.03.23 06:58
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.02.02 00:25
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.02.01 16:21
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.30 14:47
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.29 16:33
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.28 14:54
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.28 06:48
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.02 07:53
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.25 20:56
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.19 18:42 2025.12.19 18:42:22  

Closed all the trades. Will enable back on Jan 5th.

2025.07.22 00:49
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.18 14:44
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.18 13:44
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.11 11:07
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.10 12:59
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.09 15:13
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Soma PureGold and Indexes
30 USD per month
538%
0
0
USD
19K
USD
92
99%
6 571
51%
53%
1.24
4.01
USD
29%
1:500
Copy

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