- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
6 571
Profit Trades:
3 370 (51.28%)
Loss Trades:
3 201 (48.71%)
Best trade:
2 366.90 USD
Worst trade:
-796.88 USD
Gross Profit:
133 462.34 USD (46 112 855 pips)
Gross Loss:
-107 085.03 USD (48 890 368 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
33 (2 075.11 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
4 480.01 USD (17)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
53.37%
Max deposit load:
12.23%
Latest trade:
20 hours ago
Trades per week:
54
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
4.13
Long Trades:
3 545 (53.95%)
Short Trades:
3 026 (46.05%)
Profit Factor:
1.25
Expected Payoff:
4.01 USD
Average Profit:
39.60 USD
Average Loss:
-33.45 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
25 (-776.38 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 036.08 USD (9)
Monthly growth:
-7.16%
Annual Forecast:
-88.80%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
131.28 USD
Maximal:
6 393.00 USD (19.40%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
28.60% (4 341.62 USD)
By Equity:
6.50% (1 841.75 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|USTEC
|2096
|XAUUSD
|1782
|BTCUSD
|1119
|US30
|608
|US500
|455
|DE40
|322
|XTIUSD
|52
|CHINA50
|46
|JP225
|43
|STOXX50
|18
|AUS200
|16
|F40
|14
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|USTEC
|-358
|XAUUSD
|35K
|BTCUSD
|114
|US30
|-3.3K
|US500
|-1.8K
|DE40
|-2K
|XTIUSD
|-552
|CHINA50
|-253
|JP225
|56
|STOXX50
|-128
|AUS200
|-526
|F40
|74
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|USTEC
|-166K
|XAUUSD
|837K
|BTCUSD
|-2.1M
|US30
|-972K
|US500
|-15K
|DE40
|-176K
|XTIUSD
|-413
|CHINA50
|-177K
|JP225
|46K
|STOXX50
|-1.9K
|AUS200
|-41K
|F40
|13K
|
20M 40M 60M
|
20M 40M 60M
|
20M 40M 60M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +2 366.90 USD
Worst trade: -797 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 17
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +2 075.11 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -776.38 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 1
|
OneRoyal-Server
|0.00 × 2
|
ScopeMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Headway-Real
|0.00 × 7
|
Axiory-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
|0.00 × 1
|
TDMarkets-Primary
|0.00 × 13
|
ICMarkets-MT5-2
|0.00 × 5
|
PUPrime-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
EightcapGlobal-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
BDSwissGlobal-Server01
|0.00 × 59
|
FPMarketsSC-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Coinexx-Live
|0.48 × 135
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|0.89 × 9
|
EquitiBrokerageSC-Live
|1.57 × 54
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|1.79 × 880
|
DooTechnology-Live
|2.47 × 106
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|2.50 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|2.83 × 174
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
|2.95 × 516
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|2.95 × 3461
|
FPMarkets-Live
|3.00 × 1
|
OANDA-Live-1
|3.00 × 14
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|3.01 × 218
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|3.04 × 50
- April 30th, 2026: switched to a single chart EA written by myself, PureGold EA.
- July 30th, 2026: removed ORB EA, lost $8,000 since inception. Indicement is still running (in BE now).
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
538%
0
0
USD
USD
19K
USD
USD
92
99%
6 571
51%
53%
1.24
4.01
USD
USD
29%
1:500