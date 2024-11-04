The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real10 0.00 × 1 OneRoyal-Server 0.00 × 2 ScopeMarkets-Live 0.00 × 1 Headway-Real 0.00 × 7 Axiory-Live 0.00 × 1 GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES 0.00 × 1 TDMarkets-Primary 0.00 × 13 ICMarkets-MT5-2 0.00 × 5 PUPrime-Live 0.00 × 1 EightcapGlobal-Live 0.00 × 2 BDSwissGlobal-Server01 0.00 × 59 FPMarketsSC-Live 0.00 × 1 Coinexx-Live 0.48 × 135 Exness-MT5Real15 0.89 × 9 EquitiBrokerageSC-Live 1.57 × 54 ICMarketsEU-MT5 1.79 × 880 DooTechnology-Live 2.47 × 106 ICMarketsEU-MT5-5 2.50 × 2 Exness-MT5Real2 2.83 × 174 ICMarketsSC-MT5-3 2.95 × 516 ICMarketsSC-MT5-2 2.95 × 3461 FPMarkets-Live 3.00 × 1 OANDA-Live-1 3.00 × 14 ForexTimeFXTM-Live01 3.01 × 218 Exness-MT5Real7 3.04 × 50 78 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor