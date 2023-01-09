SegnaliSezioni
Denis Povtorenko

Corrective Standard

Denis Povtorenko
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
142 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2023 325%
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
6 549
Profit Trade:
5 059 (77.24%)
Loss Trade:
1 490 (22.75%)
Best Trade:
3 377.01 USD
Worst Trade:
-624.92 USD
Profitto lordo:
85 914.33 USD (441 285 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-53 451.39 USD (365 816 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
30 (212.10 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
5 941.96 USD (6)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.06
Attività di trading:
87.55%
Massimo carico di deposito:
38.11%
Ultimo trade:
2 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
33
Tempo di attesa medio:
13 ore
Fattore di recupero:
6.06
Long Trade:
3 280 (50.08%)
Short Trade:
3 269 (49.92%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.61
Profitto previsto:
4.96 USD
Profitto medio:
16.98 USD
Perdita media:
-35.87 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
12 (-5 352.83 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-5 352.83 USD (12)
Crescita mensile:
2.31%
Previsione annuale:
31.03%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
761.75 USD
Massimale:
5 352.83 USD (15.53%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
15.53% (5 352.83 USD)
Per equità:
68.01% (8 232.14 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
EURUSD 6549
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
EURUSD 32K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
EURUSD 76K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +3 377.01 USD
Worst Trade: -625 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 6
Massime perdite consecutive: 12
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +212.10 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -5 352.83 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

VantageInternational-Live 5
0.00 × 1
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.00 × 1
Ava-Real 1
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
0.00 × 4
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real17
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real26
0.00 × 7
XMTrading-Real 7
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live10
0.00 × 1
XMTrading-Real 31
0.23 × 66
XMTrading-Real 250
0.23 × 107
XMTrading-Real 257
0.24 × 80
XMTrading-Real 252
0.25 × 244
XMTrading-Real 256
0.25 × 89
XMTrading-Real 254
0.25 × 327
DooFintech-Live 5
0.31 × 13
XMTrading-Real 253
0.34 × 92
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
0.44 × 17884
ICMarketsSC-Live03
0.62 × 130
MonetaMarkets-Live 6
0.69 × 401
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
0.69 × 1695
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.77 × 290
Non ci sono recensioni
2025.08.08 13:00
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.08 01:29
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.01 10:42
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.01 09:35
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.30 22:47
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.30 21:41
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.03 00:18
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.01 07:13
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.30 16:49
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.26 19:31
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.23 20:02
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.23 16:55
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.05.27 13:44
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.05.25 00:37
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.05.09 01:25
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.05.07 02:23
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.05.06 12:59
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.05.06 12:45
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.05.06 08:26
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.05.06 05:07
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 4.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.