- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
6 549
Profit Trade:
5 059 (77.24%)
Loss Trade:
1 490 (22.75%)
Best Trade:
3 377.01 USD
Worst Trade:
-624.92 USD
Profitto lordo:
85 914.33 USD (441 285 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-53 451.39 USD (365 816 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
30 (212.10 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
5 941.96 USD (6)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.06
Attività di trading:
87.55%
Massimo carico di deposito:
38.11%
Ultimo trade:
2 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
33
Tempo di attesa medio:
13 ore
Fattore di recupero:
6.06
Long Trade:
3 280 (50.08%)
Short Trade:
3 269 (49.92%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.61
Profitto previsto:
4.96 USD
Profitto medio:
16.98 USD
Perdita media:
-35.87 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
12 (-5 352.83 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-5 352.83 USD (12)
Crescita mensile:
2.31%
Previsione annuale:
31.03%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
761.75 USD
Massimale:
5 352.83 USD (15.53%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
15.53% (5 352.83 USD)
Per equità:
68.01% (8 232.14 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|6549
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|EURUSD
|32K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|EURUSD
|76K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +3 377.01 USD
Worst Trade: -625 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 6
Massime perdite consecutive: 12
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +212.10 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -5 352.83 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
VantageInternational-Live 5
|0.00 × 1
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.00 × 1
|
Ava-Real 1
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.00 × 4
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real17
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real26
|0.00 × 7
|
XMTrading-Real 7
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
XMTrading-Real 31
|0.23 × 66
|
XMTrading-Real 250
|0.23 × 107
|
XMTrading-Real 257
|0.24 × 80
|
XMTrading-Real 252
|0.25 × 244
|
XMTrading-Real 256
|0.25 × 89
|
XMTrading-Real 254
|0.25 × 327
|
DooFintech-Live 5
|0.31 × 13
|
XMTrading-Real 253
|0.34 × 92
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
|0.44 × 17884
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|0.62 × 130
|
MonetaMarkets-Live 6
|0.69 × 401
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
|0.69 × 1695
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.77 × 290
