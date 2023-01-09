- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
8 143
Profit Trades:
6 264 (76.92%)
Loss Trades:
1 879 (23.08%)
Best trade:
3 377.01 USD
Worst trade:
-624.92 USD
Gross Profit:
116 461.52 USD (557 182 pips)
Gross Loss:
-74 005.72 USD (475 333 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
30 (212.10 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
5 941.96 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
88.55%
Max deposit load:
38.11%
Latest trade:
14 hours ago
Trades per week:
32
Avg holding time:
15 hours
Recovery Factor:
7.93
Long Trades:
4 044 (49.66%)
Short Trades:
4 099 (50.34%)
Profit Factor:
1.57
Expected Payoff:
5.21 USD
Average Profit:
18.59 USD
Average Loss:
-39.39 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-5 352.83 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-5 352.83 USD (12)
Monthly growth:
2.14%
Annual Forecast:
26.08%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
761.75 USD
Maximal:
5 352.83 USD (15.53%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
15.53% (5 352.83 USD)
By Equity:
68.01% (8 232.14 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|8143
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|42K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|83K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +3 377.01 USD
Worst trade: -625 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 12
Maximal consecutive profit: +212.10 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -5 352.83 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
VantageInternational-Live 5
|0.00 × 1
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.00 × 1
|
Ava-Real 1
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.00 × 4
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real17
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real26
|0.00 × 7
|
XMTrading-Real 7
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
XMTrading-Real 31
|0.23 × 66
|
XMTrading-Real 250
|0.23 × 107
|
XMTrading-Real 257
|0.24 × 80
|
XMTrading-Real 252
|0.25 × 244
|
XMTrading-Real 256
|0.25 × 89
|
XMTrading-Real 254
|0.25 × 327
|
DooFintech-Live 5
|0.31 × 13
|
XMTrading-Real 253
|0.34 × 92
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
|0.44 × 17932
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|0.62 × 130
|
MonetaMarkets-Live 6
|0.69 × 401
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
|0.69 × 1695
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.77 × 290
📱Libertex: https://bit.ly/libertexsignals
🤖Telegram Bot: https://t.me/Libertex_zt_bot
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
425%
0
0
USD
USD
52K
USD
USD
187
99%
8 143
76%
89%
1.57
5.21
USD
USD
68%
1:500