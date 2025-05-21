Valute / ZYME
ZYME: Zymeworks Inc
16.25 USD 0.24 (1.46%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio ZYME ha avuto una variazione del -1.46% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 16.04 e ad un massimo di 16.65.
Segui le dinamiche di Zymeworks Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
16.04 16.65
Intervallo Annuale
9.04 17.67
- Chiusura Precedente
- 16.49
- Apertura
- 16.31
- Bid
- 16.25
- Ask
- 16.55
- Minimo
- 16.04
- Massimo
- 16.65
- Volume
- 1.853 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.46%
- Variazione Mensile
- 16.82%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 37.71%
- Variazione Annuale
- 29.17%
20 settembre, sabato