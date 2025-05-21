QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / ZYME
Tornare a Azioni

ZYME: Zymeworks Inc

16.25 USD 0.24 (1.46%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio ZYME ha avuto una variazione del -1.46% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 16.04 e ad un massimo di 16.65.

Segui le dinamiche di Zymeworks Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

ZYME News

Intervallo Giornaliero
16.04 16.65
Intervallo Annuale
9.04 17.67
Chiusura Precedente
16.49
Apertura
16.31
Bid
16.25
Ask
16.55
Minimo
16.04
Massimo
16.65
Volume
1.853 K
Variazione giornaliera
-1.46%
Variazione Mensile
16.82%
Variazione Semestrale
37.71%
Variazione Annuale
29.17%
20 settembre, sabato