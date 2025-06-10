Valute / UMH
UMH: UMH Properties Inc
14.75 USD 0.27 (1.80%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio UMH ha avuto una variazione del -1.80% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 14.75 e ad un massimo di 15.10.
Segui le dinamiche di UMH Properties Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
14.75 15.10
Intervallo Annuale
14.75 20.42
- Chiusura Precedente
- 15.02
- Apertura
- 15.10
- Bid
- 14.75
- Ask
- 15.05
- Minimo
- 14.75
- Massimo
- 15.10
- Volume
- 865
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.80%
- Variazione Mensile
- -5.51%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -20.83%
- Variazione Annuale
- -25.51%
20 settembre, sabato