UMH: UMH Properties Inc

14.75 USD 0.27 (1.80%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio UMH ha avuto una variazione del -1.80% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 14.75 e ad un massimo di 15.10.

Segui le dinamiche di UMH Properties Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
14.75 15.10
Intervallo Annuale
14.75 20.42
Chiusura Precedente
15.02
Apertura
15.10
Bid
14.75
Ask
15.05
Minimo
14.75
Massimo
15.10
Volume
865
Variazione giornaliera
-1.80%
Variazione Mensile
-5.51%
Variazione Semestrale
-20.83%
Variazione Annuale
-25.51%
