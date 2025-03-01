Valute / TCBK
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
TCBK: TriCo Bancshares
45.20 USD 1.28 (2.75%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio TCBK ha avuto una variazione del -2.75% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 45.18 e ad un massimo di 46.65.
Segui le dinamiche di TriCo Bancshares. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TCBK News
- Fifth Third Hikes Quarterly Dividend by 8.1%: Can the Momentum Last?
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 14
- Why TriCo (TCBK) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now
- TriCo (TCBK) Upgraded to Strong Buy: Here's Why
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 31
- TriCo Bancshares Rewards Shareholders With 9% Dividend Hike
- TriCo Bancshares increases quarterly dividend by 9.1% to $0.36
- TriCo (TCBK) Upgraded to Buy: Here's What You Should Know
- TriCo (TCBK) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- TriCo earnings beat by $0.02, revenue topped estimates
- TriCo (TCBK) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- East West Bancorp (EWBC) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?
- Analysts Estimate TriCo (TCBK) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of June 15
- Tri Counties Bank Announces Business and Commercial Banking Expansion
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of June 1
- TriCo Bancshares Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of March 16
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of March 2
Intervallo Giornaliero
45.18 46.65
Intervallo Annuale
35.20 51.02
- Chiusura Precedente
- 46.48
- Apertura
- 46.36
- Bid
- 45.20
- Ask
- 45.50
- Minimo
- 45.18
- Massimo
- 46.65
- Volume
- 493
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.75%
- Variazione Mensile
- 2.12%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 14.03%
- Variazione Annuale
- 9.76%
20 settembre, sabato