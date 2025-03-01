QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / TCBK
Tornare a Azioni

TCBK: TriCo Bancshares

45.20 USD 1.28 (2.75%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio TCBK ha avuto una variazione del -2.75% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 45.18 e ad un massimo di 46.65.

Segui le dinamiche di TriCo Bancshares. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

TCBK News

Intervallo Giornaliero
45.18 46.65
Intervallo Annuale
35.20 51.02
Chiusura Precedente
46.48
Apertura
46.36
Bid
45.20
Ask
45.50
Minimo
45.18
Massimo
46.65
Volume
493
Variazione giornaliera
-2.75%
Variazione Mensile
2.12%
Variazione Semestrale
14.03%
Variazione Annuale
9.76%
20 settembre, sabato