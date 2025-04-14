Valute / TAL
TAL: TAL Education Group American Depositary Shares
11.14 USD 0.06 (0.54%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Difensivi Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio TAL ha avuto una variazione del -0.54% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 11.04 e ad un massimo di 11.26.
Segui le dinamiche di TAL Education Group American Depositary Shares. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
TAL News
Intervallo Giornaliero
11.04 11.26
Intervallo Annuale
8.50 15.30
- Chiusura Precedente
- 11.20
- Apertura
- 11.23
- Bid
- 11.14
- Ask
- 11.44
- Minimo
- 11.04
- Massimo
- 11.26
- Volume
- 5.857 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.54%
- Variazione Mensile
- 6.10%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -16.05%
- Variazione Annuale
- -6.47%
20 settembre, sabato