QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / TAL
Tornare a Azioni

TAL: TAL Education Group American Depositary Shares

11.14 USD 0.06 (0.54%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Difensivi Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio TAL ha avuto una variazione del -0.54% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 11.04 e ad un massimo di 11.26.

Segui le dinamiche di TAL Education Group American Depositary Shares. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

TAL News

Intervallo Giornaliero
11.04 11.26
Intervallo Annuale
8.50 15.30
Chiusura Precedente
11.20
Apertura
11.23
Bid
11.14
Ask
11.44
Minimo
11.04
Massimo
11.26
Volume
5.857 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.54%
Variazione Mensile
6.10%
Variazione Semestrale
-16.05%
Variazione Annuale
-6.47%
20 settembre, sabato