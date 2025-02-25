Valute / SOPH
SOPH: SOPHiA GENETICS SA
3.32 USD 0.14 (4.40%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio SOPH ha avuto una variazione del 4.40% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 3.15 e ad un massimo di 3.40.
Segui le dinamiche di SOPHiA GENETICS SA. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
SOPH News
Intervallo Giornaliero
3.15 3.40
Intervallo Annuale
2.58 4.92
- Chiusura Precedente
- 3.18
- Apertura
- 3.20
- Bid
- 3.32
- Ask
- 3.62
- Minimo
- 3.15
- Massimo
- 3.40
- Volume
- 77
- Variazione giornaliera
- 4.40%
- Variazione Mensile
- -0.60%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -4.87%
- Variazione Annuale
- -6.21%
21 settembre, domenica