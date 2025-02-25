QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / SOPH
Tornare a Azioni

SOPH: SOPHiA GENETICS SA

3.32 USD 0.14 (4.40%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio SOPH ha avuto una variazione del 4.40% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 3.15 e ad un massimo di 3.40.

Segui le dinamiche di SOPHiA GENETICS SA. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

SOPH News

Intervallo Giornaliero
3.15 3.40
Intervallo Annuale
2.58 4.92
Chiusura Precedente
3.18
Apertura
3.20
Bid
3.32
Ask
3.62
Minimo
3.15
Massimo
3.40
Volume
77
Variazione giornaliera
4.40%
Variazione Mensile
-0.60%
Variazione Semestrale
-4.87%
Variazione Annuale
-6.21%
21 settembre, domenica