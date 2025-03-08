Valute / SAMG
SAMG: Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc
15.94 USD 0.55 (3.34%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio SAMG ha avuto una variazione del -3.34% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 15.87 e ad un massimo di 16.54.
Segui le dinamiche di Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
15.87 16.54
Intervallo Annuale
13.54 19.20
- Chiusura Precedente
- 16.49
- Apertura
- 16.45
- Bid
- 15.94
- Ask
- 16.24
- Minimo
- 15.87
- Massimo
- 16.54
- Volume
- 93
- Variazione giornaliera
- -3.34%
- Variazione Mensile
- -2.15%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -2.69%
- Variazione Annuale
- -5.85%
21 settembre, domenica