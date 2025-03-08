QuotazioniSezioni
SAMG: Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc

15.94 USD 0.55 (3.34%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio SAMG ha avuto una variazione del -3.34% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 15.87 e ad un massimo di 16.54.

Segui le dinamiche di Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
15.87 16.54
Intervallo Annuale
13.54 19.20
Chiusura Precedente
16.49
Apertura
16.45
Bid
15.94
Ask
16.24
Minimo
15.87
Massimo
16.54
Volume
93
Variazione giornaliera
-3.34%
Variazione Mensile
-2.15%
Variazione Semestrale
-2.69%
Variazione Annuale
-5.85%
