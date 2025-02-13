Valute / PXLW
PXLW: Pixelworks Inc
10.75 USD 0.46 (4.10%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio PXLW ha avuto una variazione del -4.10% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 10.58 e ad un massimo di 11.41.
Segui le dinamiche di Pixelworks Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
PXLW News
Intervallo Giornaliero
10.58 11.41
Intervallo Annuale
0.46 15.03
- Chiusura Precedente
- 11.21
- Apertura
- 11.19
- Bid
- 10.75
- Ask
- 11.05
- Minimo
- 10.58
- Massimo
- 11.41
- Volume
- 423
- Variazione giornaliera
- -4.10%
- Variazione Mensile
- 24.85%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 1606.35%
- Variazione Annuale
- 1435.71%
20 settembre, sabato