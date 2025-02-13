QuotazioniSezioni
PXLW: Pixelworks Inc

10.75 USD 0.46 (4.10%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio PXLW ha avuto una variazione del -4.10% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 10.58 e ad un massimo di 11.41.

Segui le dinamiche di Pixelworks Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
10.58 11.41
Intervallo Annuale
0.46 15.03
Chiusura Precedente
11.21
Apertura
11.19
Bid
10.75
Ask
11.05
Minimo
10.58
Massimo
11.41
Volume
423
Variazione giornaliera
-4.10%
Variazione Mensile
24.85%
Variazione Semestrale
1606.35%
Variazione Annuale
1435.71%
