Valute / PROF
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
PROF: Profound Medical Corp
4.34 USD 0.21 (5.08%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio PROF ha avuto una variazione del 5.08% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 4.01 e ad un massimo di 4.48.
Segui le dinamiche di Profound Medical Corp. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PROF News
- Profound Medical: Smokes Is Everywhere, Initiate At Sell (NASDAQ:PROF)
- Zevra Therapeutics (ZVRA) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates (Revised)
- Profound Medical Corp. (PROF) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: ProFound Medical Q2 2025 sees net loss, revenue boost
- Profound Medical (PROF) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- Zevra Therapeutics (ZVRA) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (RLAY) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Madrigal (MDGL) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Tuesday’s Insider Activity: Key Buys and Sells in US Stocks Revealed
- Profound Medical CEO Arun Menawat buys $100,150 in shares
- Profound Medical announces shareholder vote results
- Why Coinbase Global Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 9%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Arrowhead Pharma (NASDAQ:ARWR), Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX)
- Expedia, Wolfspeed, HubSpot And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Friday's Pre-Market Session - Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE), Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM)
- Why Pinterest Shares Are Trading Higher By 13%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Corvus Pharma (NASDAQ:CRVS), Clean Energy Technologies (NASDAQ:CETY)
- Undercovered Dozen: Gevo, Eledon, Dorian, Iridium +
- Profound Medical Corporation (PROF) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call Transcript
Intervallo Giornaliero
4.01 4.48
Intervallo Annuale
3.78 9.16
- Chiusura Precedente
- 4.13
- Apertura
- 4.17
- Bid
- 4.34
- Ask
- 4.64
- Minimo
- 4.01
- Massimo
- 4.48
- Volume
- 215
- Variazione giornaliera
- 5.08%
- Variazione Mensile
- -3.13%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -23.59%
- Variazione Annuale
- -45.61%
21 settembre, domenica