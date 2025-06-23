Valute / PK
PK: Park Hotels & Resorts Inc
11.98 USD 0.15 (1.24%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio PK ha avuto una variazione del -1.24% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 11.92 e ad un massimo di 12.18.
Segui le dinamiche di Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
PK News
Intervallo Giornaliero
11.92 12.18
Intervallo Annuale
8.27 16.24
- Chiusura Precedente
- 12.13
- Apertura
- 12.16
- Bid
- 11.98
- Ask
- 12.28
- Minimo
- 11.92
- Massimo
- 12.18
- Volume
- 4.232 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.24%
- Variazione Mensile
- 3.28%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 11.96%
- Variazione Annuale
- -14.67%
20 settembre, sabato