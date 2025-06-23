QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / PK
Tornare a Azioni

PK: Park Hotels & Resorts Inc

11.98 USD 0.15 (1.24%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio PK ha avuto una variazione del -1.24% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 11.92 e ad un massimo di 12.18.

Segui le dinamiche di Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

PK News

Intervallo Giornaliero
11.92 12.18
Intervallo Annuale
8.27 16.24
Chiusura Precedente
12.13
Apertura
12.16
Bid
11.98
Ask
12.28
Minimo
11.92
Massimo
12.18
Volume
4.232 K
Variazione giornaliera
-1.24%
Variazione Mensile
3.28%
Variazione Semestrale
11.96%
Variazione Annuale
-14.67%
20 settembre, sabato