OPCH: Option Care Health Inc

28.31 USD 0.10 (0.35%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio OPCH ha avuto una variazione del -0.35% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 28.02 e ad un massimo di 28.44.

Segui le dinamiche di Option Care Health Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Intervallo Giornaliero
28.02 28.44
Intervallo Annuale
21.39 35.54
Chiusura Precedente
28.41
Apertura
28.25
Bid
28.31
Ask
28.61
Minimo
28.02
Massimo
28.44
Volume
4.833 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.35%
Variazione Mensile
-1.12%
Variazione Semestrale
-20.16%
Variazione Annuale
-10.50%
