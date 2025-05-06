Valute / OPCH
OPCH: Option Care Health Inc
28.31 USD 0.10 (0.35%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio OPCH ha avuto una variazione del -0.35% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 28.02 e ad un massimo di 28.44.
Segui le dinamiche di Option Care Health Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
28.02 28.44
Intervallo Annuale
21.39 35.54
- Chiusura Precedente
- 28.41
- Apertura
- 28.25
- Bid
- 28.31
- Ask
- 28.61
- Minimo
- 28.02
- Massimo
- 28.44
- Volume
- 4.833 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.35%
- Variazione Mensile
- -1.12%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -20.16%
- Variazione Annuale
- -10.50%
20 settembre, sabato