ONL: Orion Office REIT Inc
2.74 USD 0.06 (2.14%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio ONL ha avuto una variazione del -2.14% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 2.72 e ad un massimo di 2.80.
Segui le dinamiche di Orion Office REIT Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
2.72 2.80
Intervallo Annuale
1.46 4.32
- Chiusura Precedente
- 2.80
- Apertura
- 2.78
- Bid
- 2.74
- Ask
- 3.04
- Minimo
- 2.72
- Massimo
- 2.80
- Volume
- 185
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.14%
- Variazione Mensile
- -6.48%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 28.04%
- Variazione Annuale
- -31.16%
21 settembre, domenica