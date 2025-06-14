QuotazioniSezioni
NSP: Insperity Inc

50.38 USD 1.06 (2.06%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio NSP ha avuto una variazione del -2.06% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 50.28 e ad un massimo di 51.66.

Segui le dinamiche di Insperity Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
50.28 51.66
Intervallo Annuale
45.08 95.98
Chiusura Precedente
51.44
Apertura
51.66
Bid
50.38
Ask
50.68
Minimo
50.28
Massimo
51.66
Volume
961
Variazione giornaliera
-2.06%
Variazione Mensile
-7.85%
Variazione Semestrale
-43.20%
Variazione Annuale
-42.63%
20 settembre, sabato