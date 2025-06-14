Valute / NSP
NSP: Insperity Inc
50.38 USD 1.06 (2.06%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio NSP ha avuto una variazione del -2.06% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 50.28 e ad un massimo di 51.66.
Segui le dinamiche di Insperity Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 14
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 31
- Insperity declares quarterly cash dividend of $0.60 per share
- Insperity dual lists shares on NYSE Texas while maintaining NYSE presence
- Voya Small Company Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Insperity Stock Drops 15% After Reporting Q2 Earnings Miss
- Insperity stock price target lowered to $74 by Roth/MKM on guidance cut
- Earnings Summary on Insperity
- Amazon, UnitedHealth among Friday’s market cap stock movers
- Crude Oil Down 2%; Amazon Shares Tumble After Q2 Results - Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), Alphatec Holdings (NASDAQ:ATEC)
- Amazon, Reddit Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Friday
- Insperity stock hits 52-week low at 56.25 USD
- Insperity, Inc. (NSP) Lags Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Insperity shares fall 6% as guidance disappoints following Q2 earnings miss
- Insperity earnings missed by $0.15, revenue was in line with estimates
- Insperity Q2 2025 slides: Earnings plunge 70% despite worksite employee growth
- Insperity rebrands HR solutions portfolio to target SMB market
- Exxon, Chevron, Linde, and more set to report earnings Friday
- Resources Connection (RGP) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Insperity launches contractor management platform with Wingspan
- ManpowerGroup (MAN) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Insperity stock hits 52-week low at 57.82 USD
- Insperity stock hits 52-week low at 59.59 USD
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of June 15
Intervallo Giornaliero
50.28 51.66
Intervallo Annuale
45.08 95.98
- Chiusura Precedente
- 51.44
- Apertura
- 51.66
- Bid
- 50.38
- Ask
- 50.68
- Minimo
- 50.28
- Massimo
- 51.66
- Volume
- 961
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.06%
- Variazione Mensile
- -7.85%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -43.20%
- Variazione Annuale
- -42.63%
20 settembre, sabato