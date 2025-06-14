CotationsSections
NSP
NSP: Insperity Inc

50.38 USD 1.06 (2.06%)
Secteur: Industriels Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de NSP a changé de -2.06% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 50.28 et à un maximum de 51.66.

Suivez la dynamique Insperity Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Range quotidien
50.28 51.66
Range Annuel
45.08 95.98
Clôture Précédente
51.44
Ouverture
51.66
Bid
50.38
Ask
50.68
Plus Bas
50.28
Plus Haut
51.66
Volume
961
Changement quotidien
-2.06%
Changement Mensuel
-7.85%
Changement à 6 Mois
-43.20%
Changement Annuel
-42.63%
