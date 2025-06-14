Devises / NSP
NSP: Insperity Inc
50.38 USD 1.06 (2.06%)
Secteur: Industriels Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de NSP a changé de -2.06% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 50.28 et à un maximum de 51.66.
Suivez la dynamique Insperity Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
NSP Nouvelles
Range quotidien
50.28 51.66
Range Annuel
45.08 95.98
- Clôture Précédente
- 51.44
- Ouverture
- 51.66
- Bid
- 50.38
- Ask
- 50.68
- Plus Bas
- 50.28
- Plus Haut
- 51.66
- Volume
- 961
- Changement quotidien
- -2.06%
- Changement Mensuel
- -7.85%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- -43.20%
- Changement Annuel
- -42.63%
20 septembre, samedi