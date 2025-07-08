Valute / MEI
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
MEI: Methode Electronics Inc
8.01 USD 0.30 (3.61%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio MEI ha avuto una variazione del -3.61% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 7.92 e ad un massimo di 8.26.
Segui le dinamiche di Methode Electronics Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MEI News
- Methode Electronics, Inc. (MEI) Presents at Sidoti Small Cap Conference - Slideshow (NYSE:MEI) 2025-09-18
- Methode Electronics alla Small-Cap Virtual Conference: Trasformazione Strategica
- Methode Electronics at Small-Cap Virtual Conference: Strategic Transformation
- Gli azionisti di Methode Electronics approvano tutte le proposte all’assemblea annuale
- Methode Electronics shareholders approve all proposals at annual meeting
- Methode Electronics: Not A Buy Yet, But The Turnaround May Be Real (NYSE:MEI)
- Methode Electronics Eyes 2026 Growth
- Methode Electronics Q1 FY26 slides: EBITDA rises despite sales decline
- Methode EBITDA Jumps 60%
- Methode Electronics shares rise 9% on top-line beat in Q1, strong guidance
- Methode Electronics earnings missed by $0.02, revenue topped estimates
- Oracle, Synopsys, GameStop to report earnings Tuesday
- Kulicke and Soffa (KLIC) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Amphenol Before Q2 Earnings: Here's Why You Should Buy the Stock
- Top 3 Tech Stocks That Are Preparing To Pump In July
- Methode Electronics Stock: Low Growth, Heavy Debt, No Catalyst Make It A Hold (NYSE:MEI)
- Methode Electronics, Inc. (MEI) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Methode Electronics Q4 2025 sees EPS surge 7600%
- Tesla, Delta Soar Among Thursday’s Market Cap Stock Movers
- Methode Electronics, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday's Pre-Market Session - BitMine Immersion Techs (AMEX:BMNR), Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT)
- Methode Electronics Q4 2025 slides: optimistic FY26 outlook despite sales reset
- Methode Electronics earnings beat by $0.76, revenue topped estimates
- Methode Electronics sees record data center power product sales
- AZZ, Methode Electronics, Bassett Furniture set to report earnings Wednesday
Intervallo Giornaliero
7.92 8.26
Intervallo Annuale
5.08 17.45
- Chiusura Precedente
- 8.31
- Apertura
- 8.25
- Bid
- 8.01
- Ask
- 8.31
- Minimo
- 7.92
- Massimo
- 8.26
- Volume
- 568
- Variazione giornaliera
- -3.61%
- Variazione Mensile
- 6.23%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 25.75%
- Variazione Annuale
- -32.58%
21 settembre, domenica