MEI: Methode Electronics Inc

8.01 USD 0.30 (3.61%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio MEI ha avuto una variazione del -3.61% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 7.92 e ad un massimo di 8.26.

Segui le dinamiche di Methode Electronics Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
7.92 8.26
Intervallo Annuale
5.08 17.45
Chiusura Precedente
8.31
Apertura
8.25
Bid
8.01
Ask
8.31
Minimo
7.92
Massimo
8.26
Volume
568
Variazione giornaliera
-3.61%
Variazione Mensile
6.23%
Variazione Semestrale
25.75%
Variazione Annuale
-32.58%
