Valute / LMNR
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
LMNR: Limoneira Co
15.09 USD 0.28 (1.82%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Difensivi Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio LMNR ha avuto una variazione del -1.82% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 15.09 e ad un massimo di 15.38.
Segui le dinamiche di Limoneira Co. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
LMNR News
- Q3 Miss Highlights Ongoing Struggles For Limoneira's Strategy (NASDAQ:LMNR)
- Limoneira Company (LMNR) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Limoneira Posts 25% Revenue Drop in Q3
- LMNR Reports Results
- Limoneira earnings beat by $0.18, revenue fell short of estimates
- Limoneira to explore housing development on Ventura County ranch
- Oracle, Synopsys, GameStop to report earnings Tuesday
- Calavo Growers: What To Make Of The $32 Per Share Takeover Offer (NASDAQ:CVGW)
- Mission Produce vs. Limoneira: Who Holds the Reins in Fresh Produce?
- Cadiz (CDZI) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- Alico (ALCO) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- Limoneira increases stake in Limco Del Mar partnership to majority ownership
- Stock Picks From Seeking Alpha's June 2025 New Analysts
- Limoneira enters $115 million credit agreement with AgWest Farm Credit
- Limoneira Company: Ready For A Turnaround (NASDAQ:LMNR)
- Limoneira Declares Quarterly Dividend
- InvestingPro’s January overvalued alert proves accurate as LMNR drops 37%
- Time To Invest In Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR)
- Calavo Growers Posts Downbeat Earnings, Joins Lakeland Industries, Limoneira And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session - Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP), Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW)
- Founding Member Limoneira to Rejoin Sunkist Growers
- Limoneira Company (LMNR) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Limoneira misses Q2 2025 forecasts, stock fluctuates
- Limoneira Company Announces Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results
- Limoneira reports Q2 loss, revenue miss; stock falls
Intervallo Giornaliero
15.09 15.38
Intervallo Annuale
14.40 29.22
- Chiusura Precedente
- 15.37
- Apertura
- 15.38
- Bid
- 15.09
- Ask
- 15.39
- Minimo
- 15.09
- Massimo
- 15.38
- Volume
- 151
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.82%
- Variazione Mensile
- -3.58%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -16.40%
- Variazione Annuale
- -41.47%
21 settembre, domenica