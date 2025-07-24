Valute / HCSG
HCSG: Healthcare Services Group Inc
15.83 USD 0.16 (1.00%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio HCSG ha avuto una variazione del -1.00% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 15.71 e ad un massimo di 16.08.
Segui le dinamiche di Healthcare Services Group Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
15.71 16.08
Intervallo Annuale
9.13 16.59
- Chiusura Precedente
- 15.99
- Apertura
- 15.98
- Bid
- 15.83
- Ask
- 16.13
- Minimo
- 15.71
- Massimo
- 16.08
- Volume
- 1.143 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.00%
- Variazione Mensile
- 2.79%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 57.67%
- Variazione Annuale
- 42.36%
20 settembre, sabato