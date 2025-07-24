QuotazioniSezioni
HCSG: Healthcare Services Group Inc

15.83 USD 0.16 (1.00%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio HCSG ha avuto una variazione del -1.00% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 15.71 e ad un massimo di 16.08.

Segui le dinamiche di Healthcare Services Group Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
15.71 16.08
Intervallo Annuale
9.13 16.59
Chiusura Precedente
15.99
Apertura
15.98
Bid
15.83
Ask
16.13
Minimo
15.71
Massimo
16.08
Volume
1.143 K
Variazione giornaliera
-1.00%
Variazione Mensile
2.79%
Variazione Semestrale
57.67%
Variazione Annuale
42.36%
