GWRS: Global Water Resources Inc

9.99 USD 0.04 (0.40%)
Settore: Servizi Pubblici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio GWRS ha avuto una variazione del -0.40% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 9.89 e ad un massimo di 10.09.

Segui le dinamiche di Global Water Resources Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
9.89 10.09
Intervallo Annuale
9.28 13.98
Chiusura Precedente
10.03
Apertura
10.02
Bid
9.99
Ask
10.29
Minimo
9.89
Massimo
10.09
Volume
260
Variazione giornaliera
-0.40%
Variazione Mensile
3.74%
Variazione Semestrale
-3.20%
Variazione Annuale
-20.21%
21 settembre, domenica