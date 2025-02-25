Valute / GPRK
GPRK: Geopark Ltd
5.97 USD 0.28 (4.48%)
Settore: Energia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio GPRK ha avuto una variazione del -4.48% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 5.96 e ad un massimo di 6.27.
Segui le dinamiche di Geopark Ltd. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
GPRK News
Intervallo Giornaliero
5.96 6.27
Intervallo Annuale
5.66 11.72
- Chiusura Precedente
- 6.25
- Apertura
- 6.27
- Bid
- 5.97
- Ask
- 6.27
- Minimo
- 5.96
- Massimo
- 6.27
- Volume
- 1.806 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -4.48%
- Variazione Mensile
- -8.99%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -26.48%
- Variazione Annuale
- -24.14%
21 settembre, domenica