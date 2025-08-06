Valute / FRSH
FRSH: Freshworks Inc - Class A
12.89 USD 0.28 (2.13%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio FRSH ha avuto una variazione del -2.13% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 12.87 e ad un massimo di 13.21.
Segui le dinamiche di Freshworks Inc - Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
12.87 13.21
Intervallo Annuale
10.81 19.78
- Chiusura Precedente
- 13.17
- Apertura
- 13.17
- Bid
- 12.89
- Ask
- 13.19
- Minimo
- 12.87
- Massimo
- 13.21
- Volume
- 7.129 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.13%
- Variazione Mensile
- -2.72%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -8.39%
- Variazione Annuale
- 11.89%
20 settembre, sabato