FRSH: Freshworks Inc - Class A

12.89 USD 0.28 (2.13%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio FRSH ha avuto una variazione del -2.13% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 12.87 e ad un massimo di 13.21.

Segui le dinamiche di Freshworks Inc - Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
12.87 13.21
Intervallo Annuale
10.81 19.78
Chiusura Precedente
13.17
Apertura
13.17
Bid
12.89
Ask
13.19
Minimo
12.87
Massimo
13.21
Volume
7.129 K
Variazione giornaliera
-2.13%
Variazione Mensile
-2.72%
Variazione Semestrale
-8.39%
Variazione Annuale
11.89%
