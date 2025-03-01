Valute / FRME
FRME: First Merchants Corporation
40.30 USD 0.66 (1.61%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio FRME ha avuto una variazione del -1.61% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 40.04 e ad un massimo di 40.91.
Segui le dinamiche di First Merchants Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FRME News
Intervallo Giornaliero
40.04 40.91
Intervallo Annuale
33.13 46.13
- Chiusura Precedente
- 40.96
- Apertura
- 40.91
- Bid
- 40.30
- Ask
- 40.60
- Minimo
- 40.04
- Massimo
- 40.91
- Volume
- 1.054 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.61%
- Variazione Mensile
- -1.59%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 0.42%
- Variazione Annuale
- 9.01%
20 settembre, sabato