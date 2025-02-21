Valute / FIP
FIP: FTAI Infrastructure Inc
4.67 USD 0.22 (4.50%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio FIP ha avuto una variazione del -4.50% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 4.61 e ad un massimo di 4.94.
Segui le dinamiche di FTAI Infrastructure Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
4.61 4.94
Intervallo Annuale
3.10 9.97
- Chiusura Precedente
- 4.89
- Apertura
- 4.89
- Bid
- 4.67
- Ask
- 4.97
- Minimo
- 4.61
- Massimo
- 4.94
- Volume
- 2.767 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -4.50%
- Variazione Mensile
- -1.06%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 4.94%
- Variazione Annuale
- -49.51%
20 settembre, sabato