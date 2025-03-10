Valute / FENC
FENC: Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc
8.67 USD 0.26 (2.91%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio FENC ha avuto una variazione del -2.91% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 8.01 e ad un massimo di 9.13.
Segui le dinamiche di Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
8.01 9.13
Intervallo Annuale
3.96 9.42
- Chiusura Precedente
- 8.93
- Apertura
- 9.00
- Bid
- 8.67
- Ask
- 8.97
- Minimo
- 8.01
- Massimo
- 9.13
- Volume
- 849
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.91%
- Variazione Mensile
- -3.13%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 41.90%
- Variazione Annuale
- 74.80%
21 settembre, domenica