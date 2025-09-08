Valute / DOW
DOW: Dow Inc
23.48 USD 0.61 (2.53%)
Settore: Materiali di Base Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio DOW ha avuto una variazione del -2.53% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 23.35 e ad un massimo di 24.05.
Segui le dinamiche di Dow Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
23.35 24.05
Intervallo Annuale
21.71 55.63
- Chiusura Precedente
- 24.09
- Apertura
- 24.05
- Bid
- 23.48
- Ask
- 23.78
- Minimo
- 23.35
- Massimo
- 24.05
- Volume
- 17.691 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.53%
- Variazione Mensile
- -3.06%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -31.94%
- Variazione Annuale
- -56.95%
20 settembre, sabato