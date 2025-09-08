QuotazioniSezioni
DOW: Dow Inc

23.48 USD 0.61 (2.53%)
Settore: Materiali di Base Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio DOW ha avuto una variazione del -2.53% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 23.35 e ad un massimo di 24.05.

Segui le dinamiche di Dow Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
23.35 24.05
Intervallo Annuale
21.71 55.63
Chiusura Precedente
24.09
Apertura
24.05
Bid
23.48
Ask
23.78
Minimo
23.35
Massimo
24.05
Volume
17.691 K
Variazione giornaliera
-2.53%
Variazione Mensile
-3.06%
Variazione Semestrale
-31.94%
Variazione Annuale
-56.95%
