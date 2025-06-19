Valute / DNB
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
DNB: Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc
9.15 USD 0.04 (0.44%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio DNB ha avuto una variazione del 0.44% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 9.14 e ad un massimo di 9.16.
Segui le dinamiche di Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
DNB News
- Norway stocks lower at close of trade; Oslo OBX down 0.42%
- Clearlake completes acquisition of Dun & Bradstreet for $9.15 per share
- Monday’s Insider Moves: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks (August 18)
- Dun & Bradstreet (DNB) executive chairman sells $22.7 million in stock
- Norway stocks higher at close of trade; Oslo OBX up 0.02%
- Vulcan Value Partners Q2 2025 Letter (Mutual Fund:VVPLX)
- Earnings call transcript: DNB Q2 2025 sees strong equity returns amid NII decline
- Dun And Bradstreet earnings missed by $0.31, revenue fell short of estimates
- Norway stocks higher at close of trade; Oslo OBX up 0.79%
- Dun & Bradstreet (DNB) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- Dun & Bradstreet (DNB) Lags Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Norway stocks lower at close of trade; Oslo OBX down 0.71%
- Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Fair Isaac: Priced For Hyper Growth But Facing Stagnation (NYSE:FICO)
- Norway stocks higher at close of trade; Oslo OBX up 0.45%
- Norway stocks higher at close of trade; Oslo OBX up 0.20%
- DNB misses Q2 estimates as profit falls 3%, margins and trading weaken
- DNB Q2 2025 slides: Carnegie acquisition boosts fees, ROE reaches 15.4%
- In the Fed’s hunt for a reason to cut rates, surveys and tariffs make answers elusive
- Dun & Bradstreet: Upside Capped By Buyout Terms, Downside Contained By Fundamentals (DNB)
- Norway stocks lower at close of trade; Oslo OBX down 0.58%
- Norway stocks lower at close of trade; Oslo OBX down 0.67%
- Norway stocks lower at close of trade; Oslo OBX down 0.15%
- Norway stocks higher at close of trade; Oslo OBX up 0.64%
Intervallo Giornaliero
9.14 9.16
Intervallo Annuale
7.78 12.95
- Chiusura Precedente
- 9.11
- Apertura
- 9.14
- Bid
- 9.15
- Ask
- 9.45
- Minimo
- 9.14
- Massimo
- 9.16
- Volume
- 4.370 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.44%
- Variazione Mensile
- 0.55%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 0.55%
- Variazione Annuale
- -23.24%
20 settembre, sabato