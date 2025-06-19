QuotazioniSezioni
DNB: Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc

9.15 USD 0.04 (0.44%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio DNB ha avuto una variazione del 0.44% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 9.14 e ad un massimo di 9.16.

Segui le dinamiche di Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
9.14 9.16
Intervallo Annuale
7.78 12.95
Chiusura Precedente
9.11
Apertura
9.14
Bid
9.15
Ask
9.45
Minimo
9.14
Massimo
9.16
Volume
4.370 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.44%
Variazione Mensile
0.55%
Variazione Semestrale
0.55%
Variazione Annuale
-23.24%
20 settembre, sabato