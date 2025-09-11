Valute / CHWY
CHWY: Chewy Inc Class A
38.48 USD 0.06 (0.16%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio CHWY ha avuto una variazione del 0.16% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 37.98 e ad un massimo di 38.61.
Segui le dinamiche di Chewy Inc Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
37.98 38.61
Intervallo Annuale
23.44 48.61
- Chiusura Precedente
- 38.42
- Apertura
- 38.38
- Bid
- 38.48
- Ask
- 38.78
- Minimo
- 37.98
- Massimo
- 38.61
- Volume
- 10.078 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.16%
- Variazione Mensile
- -5.52%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 19.06%
- Variazione Annuale
- 31.56%
20 settembre, sabato