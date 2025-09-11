QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / CHWY
Tornare a Azioni

CHWY: Chewy Inc Class A

38.48 USD 0.06 (0.16%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio CHWY ha avuto una variazione del 0.16% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 37.98 e ad un massimo di 38.61.

Segui le dinamiche di Chewy Inc Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

CHWY News

Intervallo Giornaliero
37.98 38.61
Intervallo Annuale
23.44 48.61
Chiusura Precedente
38.42
Apertura
38.38
Bid
38.48
Ask
38.78
Minimo
37.98
Massimo
38.61
Volume
10.078 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.16%
Variazione Mensile
-5.52%
Variazione Semestrale
19.06%
Variazione Annuale
31.56%
20 settembre, sabato