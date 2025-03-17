QuotazioniSezioni
CBAT
CBAT: CBAK Energy Technology Inc

0.86 USD 0.05 (5.49%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio CBAT ha avuto una variazione del -5.49% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 0.86 e ad un massimo di 0.91.

Segui le dinamiche di CBAK Energy Technology Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
0.86 0.91
Intervallo Annuale
0.58 1.30
Chiusura Precedente
0.91
Apertura
0.88
Bid
0.86
Ask
1.16
Minimo
0.86
Massimo
0.91
Volume
157
Variazione giornaliera
-5.49%
Variazione Mensile
-4.44%
Variazione Semestrale
7.50%
Variazione Annuale
-28.33%
