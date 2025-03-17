Valute / CBAT
CBAT: CBAK Energy Technology Inc
0.86 USD 0.05 (5.49%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio CBAT ha avuto una variazione del -5.49% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 0.86 e ad un massimo di 0.91.
Segui le dinamiche di CBAK Energy Technology Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
CBAT News
- CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (CBAT) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- CBAK Energy Reports 21 Percent Q2 Beat
- CBAK Energy Forms Strategic Partnership with Anker Innovations to Establish Battery Cell Manufacturing Facility in Malaysia, with Potential Orders Valued at Up to US$357 Million
- CBAK Energy visits FAW Group to discuss EV battery collaboration
- CBAK Energy secures $11.6 million battery order in Africa
- CBAK Energy secures $3 million order from Livguard
- CBAK Energy announces board changes
- CBAK Energy to Participate in The Battery Show Europe on June 3, 2025
- CBAK Energy earnings missed by $0.04, revenue fell short of estimates
- CBAK Energy Reports First Quater 2025 Unaudited Financial Results
- CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (CBAT) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. 2024 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:CBAT)
Intervallo Giornaliero
0.86 0.91
Intervallo Annuale
0.58 1.30
- Chiusura Precedente
- 0.91
- Apertura
- 0.88
- Bid
- 0.86
- Ask
- 1.16
- Minimo
- 0.86
- Massimo
- 0.91
- Volume
- 157
- Variazione giornaliera
- -5.49%
- Variazione Mensile
- -4.44%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 7.50%
- Variazione Annuale
- -28.33%
21 settembre, domenica