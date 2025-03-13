Valute / ANGO
ANGO: AngioDynamics Inc
10.77 USD 0.24 (2.18%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio ANGO ha avuto una variazione del -2.18% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 10.73 e ad un massimo di 11.08.
Segui le dinamiche di AngioDynamics Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
ANGO News
Intervallo Giornaliero
10.73 11.08
Intervallo Annuale
5.84 13.50
- Chiusura Precedente
- 11.01
- Apertura
- 11.03
- Bid
- 10.77
- Ask
- 11.07
- Minimo
- 10.73
- Massimo
- 11.08
- Volume
- 572
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.18%
- Variazione Mensile
- 5.59%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 14.57%
- Variazione Annuale
- 37.55%
20 settembre, sabato