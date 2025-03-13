QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / ANGO
Tornare a Azioni

ANGO: AngioDynamics Inc

10.77 USD 0.24 (2.18%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio ANGO ha avuto una variazione del -2.18% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 10.73 e ad un massimo di 11.08.

Segui le dinamiche di AngioDynamics Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

ANGO News

Intervallo Giornaliero
10.73 11.08
Intervallo Annuale
5.84 13.50
Chiusura Precedente
11.01
Apertura
11.03
Bid
10.77
Ask
11.07
Minimo
10.73
Massimo
11.08
Volume
572
Variazione giornaliera
-2.18%
Variazione Mensile
5.59%
Variazione Semestrale
14.57%
Variazione Annuale
37.55%
20 settembre, sabato