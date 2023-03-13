Hedging Confidence
- Experts
- Pran Gobinda Basak
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 5
- Hi Guy, about Hedging Confidence -
- This Expert Advisor is Protected with Stop loss and target
- Test in demo first
- Then you can try with 0.01 lot size if your broker supports micro lots size
- You can use this EA in GBPUSD, USDJPY and you can also try other currencies
- In Hedging star Pro you can use trailing Stop features by modifying take profits
- And you can modify lot size, Stop loss, Take profit etc
7. Your money should be safe here
For any questions please contact me at inbox personally
Thank you ❤️
