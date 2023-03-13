Hedging Confidence

  1. Hi Guy,  about Hedging Confidence -

  1. This Expert Advisor is Protected with Stop loss and target

  1. Test in demo first

  1. Then you can try with 0.01 lot size if your broker supports micro lots size

  1. You can use this EA in GBPUSD, USDJPY and you can also try other currencies

  1. In Hedging star Pro you can use trailing Stop features by modifying take profits

  1. And you can modify lot size, Stop loss, Take profit etc

         7. Your money should be safe here 


For any questions please contact me at inbox personally 

Thank you ❤️


 #Hedging

   #Scalping

   #Trading

   #robots 

   #PranGoninda

