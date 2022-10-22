TurboScalp

This is a fully automatic expert advisor. It opens trades in the direction of the trend and opens more trades in the set profit. Each trade is secured by a small trailing StopLoss. This EA achieves excellent results in many markets. The TimeFrame selected is not decisive.

This EA will be profitable only with the best brokers with low fees and slippages.

The maximum size of the spread is recommended at 2 points.

 

Settings

  • StartTrading - the start of trading every day
  • EndTrading – end of trading
  • CloseFriday - close all trades on Friday at this time
  • MaxSpread – maximum allowed spread size
  • Lots – trade volume in lots
  • Trade distance – the distance of the next trade in points
  • TP – TakeProfit in points
  • SL – StopLoss in points
  • TrailingSL – Trailing StopLoss in points
  • Daily profit in points – stops trading after reaching daily profit
  • Magic - trade identification number. Each EA must have a different one
  • Comment – a comment on the trades

