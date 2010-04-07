RASA Algo Premium Enhanced Trading Suite

A comprehensive multi-feature indicator combining trend analysis, smart money concepts, and automated risk management. Features adaptive trend detection with volatility-based smoothing, dynamic support/resistance levels, institutional volume analysis, and real-time signal generation with instant alerts.

Key Features:

  • Multi-condition signal system with 4-factor confirmation (Trend, S/R, RSI, MACD)
  • Smart Money level detection based on volume analysis
  • Automatic TP/SL calculation using ATR multipliers
  • Volume Profile visualization for market structure analysis
  • Momentum Wave with multi-timeframe calculations
  • Interactive alert panel with live trade information
  • Instant notifications with no bar wait
  • Dynamic trend cloud visualization

Technical Specifications: 15 indicator buffers, 10 visual plots, adaptive parameters that self-adjust to market volatility. Includes comprehensive alert system supporting push notifications, email alerts, and visual dashboard.

Best For: Day traders, swing traders, and scalpers seeking precise entry/exit points with automated risk management. Suitable for all timeframes and financial instruments.

Risk Management: Built-in TP/SL automation, risk/reward ratio calculations, and visual price level projections help maintain disciplined trading approach.

Works on all MT5 timeframes and symbols. Combines institutional-level analysis with user-friendly interface for both intermediate and advanced traders.


