RASA Algo Premium Enhanced Trading Suite
- Indicatori
- Ralph Joem Ubaldo
- Versione: 1.20
- Attivazioni: 5
A comprehensive multi-feature indicator combining trend analysis, smart money concepts, and automated risk management. Features adaptive trend detection with volatility-based smoothing, dynamic support/resistance levels, institutional volume analysis, and real-time signal generation with instant alerts.
Key Features:
- Multi-condition signal system with 4-factor confirmation (Trend, S/R, RSI, MACD)
- Smart Money level detection based on volume analysis
- Automatic TP/SL calculation using ATR multipliers
- Volume Profile visualization for market structure analysis
- Momentum Wave with multi-timeframe calculations
- Interactive alert panel with live trade information
- Instant notifications with no bar wait
- Dynamic trend cloud visualization
Technical Specifications: 15 indicator buffers, 10 visual plots, adaptive parameters that self-adjust to market volatility. Includes comprehensive alert system supporting push notifications, email alerts, and visual dashboard.
Best For: Day traders, swing traders, and scalpers seeking precise entry/exit points with automated risk management. Suitable for all timeframes and financial instruments.
Risk Management: Built-in TP/SL automation, risk/reward ratio calculations, and visual price level projections help maintain disciplined trading approach.
Works on all MT5 timeframes and symbols. Combines institutional-level analysis with user-friendly interface for both intermediate and advanced traders.