Liquidity indicator

The indicator is based on the calculation of liquidity on the market and thus shows where the market can most likely turn..

It shows the places of liquidity where the price will reach sooner or later...

The indicator can be set to several types of liquidity and therefore can display several levels on the graph..

It is a unique tool that can help you very well in your trading

The indicator is suitable for currency pairs with the most liquidity (Forex,Crypto...)



