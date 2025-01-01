BlasL3HeMM
Computes a matrix-matrix product where the input matrix A is Hermitian.
C = alpha*A*B + beta*C or
C = alpha*B*A + beta*C,
where A is a Hermitian matrix of m-by-m size if side='L', or n-by-n size otherwise; B and C are m-by-n matrices.
BLAS function HEMM.
Computing for type matrix<complex>
|
bool matrix::BlasL3HeMM(
Computing for type matrix<complexf>
|
bool matrixf::BlasL3HeMM(
Parameters
side
[in] Value from the ENUM_BLAS_SIDE enumeration, which specifies the side of the input matrix A in the product:
if side= 'L', then C = alpha*A*B + beta*C;
if side= 'R', then C = alpha*B*A + beta*C.
alpha
[in] Scalar multiplier alpha.
B
[in] Matrix B of size m-by-n.
beta
[in] Scalar multiplier beta.
C
[in, out] Result matrix C of size m-by-n. If beta is not zero, then matrix C should contain actual data before entry.If matrix size differs from m-by-n, then matrix C will be resized and zeroed.
Return Value
Return true if successful, otherwise false in case of an error.
Note
The input can be a Hermitian conjugated, upper triangular or lower triangular matrix. Triangular matrices are assumed to be Hermitian.
ENUM_BLAS_SIDE
An enumeration defining the side of the input matrix A in the product.
|
ID
|
Description
|
BLASSIDE_L
|
'L': Left side
|
BLASSIDE_R
|
'R': Right side