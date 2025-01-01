BlasL3GeMM
Computes a matrix-matrix product with general matrices.
C = alpha * op(A) * op(B) + beta * C
where C is m-by-n matrix, op(A) is m-by-k matrix, op(B) is k-by-n matrix.
Method BlasL3GeMM is applied to the matrix A. Matrix A has size m-by-k if parameter transa='N', or k-by-m otherwise.
BLAS function GEMM.
Computing for type matrix<double>
bool matrix::BlasL3GeMM(
Computing for type matrix<float>
bool matrixf::BlasL3GeMM(
Computing for type matrix<complex>
bool matrixc::BlasL3GeMM(
Computing for type matrix<complexf>
bool matrixcf::BlasL3GeMM(
Parameters
transa
[in] Value from the ENUM_BLAS_TRANS enumeration, which specifies the operation:
if transa= 'N', then op(A) = A;
if transa= 'T', then op(A) = A**T;
if transa= 'C', then op(A) = A**H.
transb
[in] Value from the ENUM_BLAS_TRANS enumeration, which specifies the operation:
if transa= 'N', then op(B) = B;
if transa= 'T', then op(B) = B**T;
if transa= 'C', then op(B) = B**H.
alpha
[in] Scalar multiplier alpha.
B
[in] Matrix B of size k-by-n if transb='N', or of size n-by-k otherwise.
beta
[in] Scalar multiplier beta.
C
[in,out] Result matrix C of size m-by-n. If beta is not zero, then matrix C should contain actual data before entry.If matrix size differs from m-by-n, then matrix C will be resized and zeroed.
Return Value
Return true if successful, otherwise false in case of an error.
ENUM_BLAS_TRANS
An enumeration defining options op(A) and op(B).
ID
Description
BLASTRANS_N
'N': No transpose
BLASTRANS_T
'T': Transpose
BLASTRANS_C
'C': Conjugate transpose