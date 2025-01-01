DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceMatrix and Vector MethodsOpenBLASBLAS Level 3BlasL3HeMM 

BlasL3HeMM

Computes a matrix-matrix product where the input matrix A is Hermitian.

C = alpha*A*B + beta*C  or

C = alpha*B*A + beta*C,

where A is a Hermitian matrix of m-by-m size if side='L', or n-by-n size otherwise; B and C are m-by-n matrices.

BLAS function HEMM.

Computing for type matrix<complex>

bool  matrix::BlasL3HeMM(
   ENUM_BLAS_SIDE  side,          // specifies side of A in the product
   complex         alpha,         // scalar multiplier alpha
   matrixc&        B,             // matrix B
   complex         beta,          // scalar multiplier beta
   matrixc&                     // result matrix C
   );

Computing for type matrix<complexf>

bool  matrixf::BlasL3HeMM(
   ENUM_BLAS_SIDE  side,          // specifies side of A in the product
   complexf        alpha,         // scalar multiplier alpha
   matrixcf&       B,             // matrix B
   complexf        beta,          // scalar multiplier beta
   matrixcf&                    // result matrix C
   );

Parameters

side

[in]  Value from the ENUM_BLAS_SIDE enumeration, which specifies the side of the input matrix A in the product:

if side= 'L', then C = alpha*A*B + beta*C;

if side= 'R', then C = alpha*B*A + beta*C.

alpha

[in]  Scalar multiplier alpha.

B

[in]  Matrix B of size m-by-n.

beta

[in]  Scalar multiplier beta.

C

[in, out]  Result matrix C of size m-by-n. If beta is not zero, then matrix C should contain actual data before entry.If matrix size differs from m-by-n, then matrix C will be resized and zeroed.

Return Value

Return true if successful, otherwise false in case of an error.

Note

The input can be a Hermitian conjugated, upper triangular or lower triangular matrix. Triangular matrices are assumed to be Hermitian.

ENUM_BLAS_SIDE

An enumeration defining the side of the input matrix A in the product.

ID

Description

BLASSIDE_L

'L': Left side

BLASSIDE_R

'R': Right side