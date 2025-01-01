BlasL3HeMM

Computes a matrix-matrix product where the input matrix A is Hermitian.

C = alpha*A*B + beta*C or

C = alpha*B*A + beta*C,

where A is a Hermitian matrix of m-by-m size if side='L', or n-by-n size otherwise; B and C are m-by-n matrices.

BLAS function HEMM.

Computing for type matrix<complex>

bool matrix::BlasL3HeMM(

ENUM_BLAS_SIDE side,

complex alpha,

matrixc& B,

complex beta,

matrixc& C

);

Computing for type matrix<complexf>

bool matrixf::BlasL3HeMM(

ENUM_BLAS_SIDE side,

complexf alpha,

matrixcf& B,

complexf beta,

matrixcf& C

);

Parameters

side

[in] Value from the ENUM_BLAS_SIDE enumeration, which specifies the side of the input matrix A in the product:

if side= 'L', then C = alpha*A*B + beta*C;

if side= 'R', then C = alpha*B*A + beta*C.

alpha

[in] Scalar multiplier alpha.

B

[in] Matrix B of size m-by-n.

beta

[in] Scalar multiplier beta.

C

[in, out] Result matrix C of size m-by-n. If beta is not zero, then matrix C should contain actual data before entry.If matrix size differs from m-by-n, then matrix C will be resized and zeroed.

Return Value

Return true if successful, otherwise false in case of an error.

Note

The input can be a Hermitian conjugated, upper triangular or lower triangular matrix. Triangular matrices are assumed to be Hermitian.

ENUM_BLAS_SIDE

An enumeration defining the side of the input matrix A in the product.