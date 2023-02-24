To use MerkaStudent Advance you need to purchase the paid version.





Once you have purchased MerkaStudent Advance, you have to communicate it to the email: merkabot.io@gmail.com.





You will be sent all the necessary documentation to perform the necessary training in the use and understanding of the Expert (EA).





The purchase of MerkaStudent Advance includes 12 hours of online tutoring.





Note: to clarify any doubts before purchasing the product, you can contact a member of the team by scheduling an online meeting here: https://calendly.com/merkabot-io/30min, you have to communicate it to the email: merkabot.io@gmail.com.







