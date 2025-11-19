TrendPulse Ultimate - Professional Swing Trading Expert Advisor





What is TrendPulse Ultimate?





TrendPulse Ultimate is a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed for traders who want to capture high-probability trend moves with precision and professional risk management.





Unlike basic trend-following EAs, TrendPulse Ultimate waits for strong momentum pulses before entering, ensuring you're trading with the market's energy, not against it. The intelligent fractal-based stop loss adapts to actual market structure, providing optimal protection while giving your trades room to breathe.





Key Features





Smart Entry System

- Trend Confirmation - Uses Moving Average (50 period) to identify market direction

- Momentum Pulse Detection - Requires minimum pip movement before entry

- Time-Based Filtering - Prevents overtrading with configurable time between trades

- Dual Confirmation - Only enters when trend AND momentum align perfectly





Intelligent Stop Loss Management

- Fractal-Based Stops - Uses actual price swings for logical stop placement

- ATR Fallback - Automatically switches to ATR if no valid fractal found

- Minimum Stop Protection - Prevents stops that are too tight

- Adapts to Volatility - Adjusts to current market conditions





Professional Risk Management

- Position Sizing - Automatically calculates lot size based on % of balance

- Risk/Reward Ratio - Configurable R:R (default 1:1)

- Daily Loss Limit - Optional daily loss protection (% based)

- Consistent Risk - Never risks more than your defined percentage





Real-Time Dashboard

- Live Performance Tracking - Win rate, total profit, trade count

- Current Signal Status - Visual indicator of active positions

- Account Information - Balance, spread, timeframe

- Configuration Display - Current risk settings at a glance





Trading Strategy





TrendPulse Ultimate combines three powerful concepts:

1. TREND - Uses Moving Average to identify market direction

2. PULSE - Waits for momentum confirmation before entry

3. PROTECTION - Uses fractals for logical, structure-based stop placement





This creates a complete professional trading system that:

✓ Follows the trend (not counter-trend)

✓ Enters on momentum (not during consolidation)

✓ Protects capital (intelligent stop placement)

✓ Manages risk (automatic position sizing)





Main Parameters





Trend Configuration

- MA Period (default: 50) - Moving Average period for trend detection

- MA Method (default: SMA) - Calculation method





Entry Filters

- Min Pips Move (default: 10) - Minimum momentum required

- Minutes Between Trades (default: 20) - Time filter to prevent overtrading





Stop Loss Settings

- Use Fractal SL (default: true) - Enable intelligent fractal stops

- Fractal Lookback (default: 200) - Bars to search for fractals

- ATR Multiplier (default: 1.5) - ATR multiplier for fallback

- Min SL Pips (default: 20) - Minimum stop loss distance





Risk Management

- Risk Percent (default: 1.0) - Risk per trade in % of balance

- Risk/Reward (default: 1.0) - Target profit as multiple of risk

- Max Daily Loss % (default: 2.0) - Optional daily loss limit





Technical Specifications





- Platform: MetaTrader 5 only

- Minimum Balance: $500 recommended

- Timeframe: M5 (optimized and recommended)

- Instruments: All major forex pairs

- Execution: Market orders with SL/TP

- Max Positions: 1 per symbol





Recommended Settings





Conservative (Beginners)

- Risk: 0.5% - 1.0%

- R:R: 2.0 - 3.0

- Daily Loss Limit: 2.0% - 3.0%





Moderate (Balanced)

- Risk: 1.0% - 2.0%

- R:R: 1.5 - 2.0

- Daily Loss Limit: 3.0% - 5.0%





Aggressive (Experienced)

- Risk: 2.0% - 3.0%

- R:R: 1.0 - 1.5

- Daily Loss Limit: 5.0% - 10.0%





Important Notes





⚠ This EA is not a "holy grail" - it follows a specific trend-following strategy

⚠ Best results in trending markets (not ideal for ranging/sideways)

⚠ Always test on demo account first for at least 2-4 weeks

⚠ Use proper risk management (1-2% per trade recommended)

⚠ VPS recommended for 24/7 operation

⚠ Past performance does not guarantee future results

⚠ Trading carries risk - never invest more than you can afford to lose





Getting Started





1. Install the EA in MetaTrader 5

2. Test on demo account with default settings

3. Optimize parameters for your trading style

4. Monitor performance for 2-4 weeks

5. Go live with proper risk management





Best Practices





✓ Start with demo account

✓ Use recommended risk settings (1-2%)

✓ Trade on M5 timeframe

✓ Focus on major pairs with low spreads (confirmed: EURUSD).

✓ Use VPS for continuous operation

✓ Monitor and adjust based on performance





Professional trend following. Intelligent risk management. Real results.