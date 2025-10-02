🎯 Overview 📊 Market Structure Analysis Indicator MT5

Structure Analysis Indicator automatically identifies Market Structure based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC). It clearly displays Break of Structure (BoS), Change of Character (CHoCH), Higher Highs, Higher Lows, Lower Highs, and Lower Lows in real-time.

✨ Key Features

Automatic Market Structure Detection

✅ Break of Structure (BoS) - Price breaks previous structure in trend direction

- Price breaks previous structure in trend direction ✅ Change of Character (CHoCH) - Trend reversal signals

- Trend reversal signals ✅ Higher Highs/Lower Lows - Key swing points identification

- Key swing points identification ✅ Structure Lines - Visual connections between important levels

3 Analysis Methods

🕯️ Close Candle Method

Analyzes candle close prices

Best for : Swing Trading, Position Trading

: Swing Trading, Position Trading More accurate and stable signals

📈 Full Range Method

Analyzes candle highs and lows

Best for : Scalping, Day Trading

: Scalping, Day Trading Faster response to price movements

🎢 Normal Swing Method

Analyzes natural swing points

Best for : Trend overview

: Trend overview Simple and clear visualization

Customizable Colors

🟢 Green - Uptrend and bullish BoS

- Uptrend and bullish BoS 🔴 Red - Downtrend and bearish BoS

- Downtrend and bearish BoS 🟡 Gold - Current High/Low levels

📖 How It Works

Break of Structure (BoS)

Occurs when price breaks previous High/Low in trend direction

Bullish BoS : Price makes new Higher High

: Price makes new Higher High Bearish BoS : Price makes new Lower Low

: Price makes new Lower Low Displayed with dotted line and "BoS" label

Change of Character (CHoCH)

Occurs when price breaks structure in opposite direction

Signals potential trend reversal

Displayed with solid line and "CHoCH" label

🎓 How to Use

1. Identify Trend

Multiple BoS = Strong trend continuation

CHoCH appears = Potential trend reversal

Count Higher Highs/Lower Lows = Measure trend strength

2. Entry Signals

Buy Setup:

Wait for CHoCH from downtrend to uptrend Wait for pullback to recent Low (Support) Wait for bullish BoS confirmation → Enter Buy

Sell Setup:

Wait for CHoCH from uptrend to downtrend Wait for pullback to recent High (Resistance) Wait for bearish BoS confirmation → Enter Sell

3. Risk Management

Stop Loss : Behind recent significant High/Low

: Behind recent significant High/Low Take Profit: Opposite side High/Low or Risk:Reward 1:2+

💡 Trading Strategies

Strategy 1: BoS Continuation

Identify main trend (higher timeframe) Wait for pullback to demand/supply zone Wait for BoS in trend direction Enter trade following BoS

Strategy 2: CHoCH Reversal

Observe CHoCH occurrence Wait for retest of CHoCH level Wait for BoS in new direction Enter trade following new trend

Strategy 3: Structure Breaks

Count Higher Highs or Lower Lows 3+ points = Strong trend Enter following trend direction Exit when CHoCH occurs

🔧 Settings

Parameter Description Recommended Analyze Method Choose analysis mode Close Candle Color Trend Up Uptrend color Lime Color Trend Down Downtrend color Crimson Color High/Low High/Low marker color Gold Count Bars Bars to analyze 0 (All)

Recommended Timeframes

Scalping : M5, M15 → Full Range Method

: M5, M15 → Full Range Method Day Trading : H1, H4 → Close Candle Method

: H1, H4 → Close Candle Method Swing Trading: D1, W1 → Close Candle Method

🎯 Advantages

✅ Fully Automatic - No manual drawing required

✅ High Accuracy - Tested algorithm

✅ User-Friendly - Suitable for beginners and professionals

✅ Universal - Works on all timeframes and assets

✅ Real-Time - Instant signal updates

✅ No Repaint - Signals don't change after formation

✅ Clean Code - Professional development, stable performance

🌟 Why Choose This Indicator?

Feature Structure Analysis Other Indicators Market Structure Analysis ✅ ❌ BoS/CHoCH Detection ✅ ❌ 3 Analysis Modes ✅ ❌ No Repaint ✅ Sometimes Clean Professional Code ✅ Variable All Timeframes ✅ Most Real-Time Updates ✅ Most

👥 Perfect For

✅ Smart Money Concept traders

✅ ICT methodology followers

✅ Swing traders seeking structure

✅ Day traders needing quick signals

✅ Beginners learning market structure

⚠️ Disclaimer

Trading involves risk. Test the indicator on a demo account before live trading.

This indicator is an analysis tool, not an automated trading system.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

📞 Contact & Support

