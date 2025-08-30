Flipa Setups

NEXT price Actions - Series One

1. Auto Mapping Projection Price Action XAUUSD to get the most accurate setup for each Entry Zone.

2. The tool used has been customized according to Swap Zones setup.





3. The setup that results after Mapping is all setups, namely Scalping, Intraday, and Swing.





4. This setup does not need a marking and depends on SNR & SND.





5. This setup only depends 100% on the tool used.





6. This setup is very suitable for getting an Entry in a shadow candle stick.





7. This setup will also follow the market direction & can see changes in the market direction more accurately. 8. To entry, wait for Breakout or Rejection at the zone.



