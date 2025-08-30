Flipa Setups

NEXT price Actions - Series One

1. Auto Mapping Projection Price Action XAUUSD to get the most accurate setup for each Entry Zone.

2. The tool used has been customized according to Swap Zones setup.

3. The setup that results after Mapping is all setups, namely Scalping, Intraday, and Swing.

4. This setup does not need a marking and depends on SNR & SND.

5. This setup only depends 100% on the tool used.

6. This setup is very suitable for getting an Entry in a shadow candle stick.

7. This setup will also follow the market direction & can see changes in the market direction more accurately.

8. To entry, wait for Breakout or Rejection at the zone.


Plus de l'auteur
Flipa Pivot Lines
Muhamad
Indicateurs
NEXT price Actions - Series Two 1. Auto Mapping Projection Price Action XAUUSD to get the most accurate setup for each Entry Lines. 2. The tool used has been customized according to Swap Pivots setup. 3. The setup that results after Mapping is all setups, namely Scalping, Intraday, and Swing. 4. This setup does not need a marking and depends on SNR & SND. 5. This setup only depends 100% on the tool used. 6. This setup is very suitable for getting an Entry in a shadow candle stick. 7. This
Flipa Order Management
Muhamad
Utilitaires
NEXT price Actions - Order Manager This EA have multiple Order Managements that can be used with FliPA Indicators have a look at Screenshots for more clear understanding of it use. fourths picture Shows Full Setups for This EA and Indi's display on chart.  This EA used to completed the FliPA Setup's The Indicators use to display Next Zone's and Pivot Line's. This setups is most suitable to apply at Commodity and BTC Chart's 
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis