PhonzieGrid EA

PhonzieGrid: The Intelligent Mean-Reversion Grid with an Institutional-Grade Safety Net

PhonzieGrid is a professional, fully automated hedging grid system designed to capitalize on mean-reverting currency pairs. It moves beyond simple grid logic by incorporating a multi-layered, adaptive engine that dynamically adjusts to market volatility and drawdown.

Our primary focus is not just on profitability, but on intelligent risk management and long-term capital preservation within predictable market structures.

## Key Features

🛡️ Multi-Layer Drawdown Guard: Comprehensive protection that monitors floating drawdown by percentage, total pip distance, and even consecutive loss cycles to pause trading before your limits are breached.

🧠 Adaptive Take Profit Engine: Take Profit is not static. It dynamically expands or contracts based on market volatility (ATR), the number of open trades, and the current drawdown level.

⚙️ Dynamic Lot Sizing: Choose between linear lot increments or a multiplier. The EA can even be configured to automatically switch to a more aggressive sizing strategy based on drawdown, giving you full control over risk progression.

🛠️ Self-Healing Logic: Robust error handling ensures the grid's integrity is maintained through platform restarts or connection issues, automatically healing orphaned or duplicate trades.

⏰ Advanced Session Management: A full suite of time filters, including a daily start/end hour and a "Friday Pause" feature to automatically halt new cycles before the weekend.

## Core Strategy

The system is specifically engineered to thrive in mean-reverting and ranging markets. By opening positions in both directions, PhonzieGrid is strategically positioned to profit from the natural ebb and flow of price as it oscillates around its average. The adaptive engine intelligently manages the grid, methodically locking in profits as the market reverts to its mean.

## A New Standard in Risk Management

Risk management is the heart of PhonzieGrid. A mean-reversion strategy requires a powerful safety net for the rare times a pair breaks its historical pattern. The Drawdown Guard constantly monitors equity and can flatten your exposure based on your settings. The gradual recovery feature ensures the EA trades with reduced risk after a significant drawdown event, prioritizing safety above all else.

## Licensing & Support

Your purchase provides the PhonzieGrid Standard License, which includes 5 hardware activations and lifetime updates for this product.

This license is intended for individual use. The use of a single license by multiple traders is a violation of the terms of service. For inquiries about alternative licensing models or to learn more about our development philosophy, please visit the contact section on our MQL5 profile page.

## Recommendations

Pairs: Specifically designed for historically mean-reverting pairs such as AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD, and EURCHF . Using the EA on volatile, strongly trending pairs is not recommended.

Timeframe: H1 is recommended to best capture larger price reversions. M15 can be used for more active trading.

Server: A low-latency VPS is highly recommended for stable 24/5 operation.

Parameters: All parameters are fully exposed in the inputs tab, allowing you to customize every aspect of the EA to fit your personal risk tolerance.



