Target Finder

THISE INDICATOR NOT WORK ON FREE DEMO.

there is a protocol to work it.

target finder indicator is a forecast the find probably targets.up and down.

to use thise indicator, there is a protocol,i explain below.

first load indicator 

you will see blue and red lines.

on the left side look to the higher value of line ,and draw horizantal line on top it.

and on the right side see the LEVEL NUMBER.


Finding UP TARGET

h=put that level number 

m=1

b=1

pres ok.

you will see on the screen ,on top right ,red colour number.

that number is UP target


Finding DOWN target

h=put that level number.

m=1

b=2

you  will see on the screen,on top left,blue colour number

that number is DOWN target


in any case to difficulty oparate it contact to me.i can help you.




Recommended products
Gold Titan King Scalper
Dodong Christian Arnon
Indicators
Indicator Description GOLD TITAN KING SIGNAL INDICATOR High-Precision Gold Scalping Buy/Sell Signals – Manual Trading Assistant Overview The Gold Titan King Signal Indicator is a manual trading assistant tool designed for high-frequency scalping on Gold (XAUUSD) and other major pairs. It generates clear BUY/SELL signals with precise entry levels, along with adjustable Stop Loss and Take Profit levels displayed directly on the chart. ️ This tool is NOT an EA. It does not execute trades
SMC Venom Model BPR
Ivan Butko
Indicators
The SMC Venom Model BPR indicator is a professional tool for traders working within the Smart Money (SMC) concept. It automatically identifies two key patterns on the price chart: FVG (Fair Value Gap) is a combination of three candles, in which there is a gap between the first and third candles. It forms a zone between levels where there is no volume support, which often leads to a price correction. BPR (Balanced Price Range) is a combination of two FVG patterns that form a “bridge” - a zone of
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
Indicators
Daily Candle Predictor is an indicator that predicts the closing price of a candle. The indicator is primarily intended for use on D1 charts. This indicator is suitable for both traditional forex trading and binary options trading. The indicator can be used as a standalone trading system, or it can act as an addition to your existing trading system. This indicator analyzes the current candle, calculating certain strength factors inside the body of the candle itself, as well as the parameters of
Cosmic Diviner X Planet
Olena Kondratenko
4 (2)
Indicators
This unique multi-currency strategy simultaneously determines the strength of trends and market entry points, visualizing this using histograms on the chart. The indicator is optimally adapted for trading on the timeframes М5, М15, М30, Н1. For the convenience of users, the indicator renders the entry point (in the form of an arrow), recommended take profit levels (TP1, TP2 with text labels) and the recommended Stop Loss level. The take profit levels (TP1, TP2) are automatically calculated for
Forex Gump
Andrey Kozak
2.4 (5)
Indicators
Forex Gump is a fully finished semi-automatic trading system. In the form of arrows, signals are displayed on the screen for opening and closing deals. All you need is to follow the instructions of the indicator. When the indicator shows a blue arrow, you need to open a buy order. When the indicator shows a red arrow, you need to open a sell order. Close orders when the indicator draws a yellow cross. In order to get the most effective result, we recommend using the timeframes H1, H4, D1. There
EZZ Zig Zag MT4
Paulo Rocha
5 (1)
Indicators
EZZ Elite Zig Zag is an indicator for the MetaTrader 4 terminal. This indicator traces the peak of the trend based on the market reversal, thus showing various opportunities in the financial market. EZZ Elite Zig Zag is a visual tool, intuitive, and easy to understand and use.  Test it Yourself by Downloading it for Free. Author Paulo Rocha all rights reserved
Noize Absorption Index MT4
Ekaterina Saltykova
5 (1)
Indicators
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation. S
VR Cub
Vladimir Pastushak
Indicators
VR Cub is an indicator for getting high-quality entry points. The indicator was developed to facilitate mathematical calculations and simplify the search for entry points into a position. The trading strategy for which the indicator was written has been proving its effectiveness for many years. The simplicity of the trading strategy is its great advantage, which allows even novice traders to successfully trade with it. VR Cub calculates position opening points and Take Profit and Stop Loss targe
Buy and sell zones
Evgeniy Zhdan
5 (2)
Indicators
Indicator for determining flat and trend. If the price is below any of the two histograms and two lines (red and blue), this is a sell zone. When purchasing this version of the indicator, MT5 version for one real and one demo account - as a gift (to receive, write me a private message)! If the price is above any of the two histograms and two lines (red and blue), this is a buy zone. MT5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/70409 If the price is between two lines or in the zone of
Supply Demand new Strategy
Mohamed yehia Osman
Indicators
This is a new strategy for SUPPLY DEMAND areas It is based on a calculation using the tick volume to detect the big price action in market for both bear /bull actions this smart volume action candles are used to determine the supply and demand areas prices in between main supply and demand lines indicate sideway market  up arrows will be shown when prices moves above the main supply and the secondary supply lines Down arrows will be shown when prices moves below the main demand and the secondary
Pct Multi Probability Indicator
Fabio Albano
Indicators
The new update makes this indicator a complete tool for studying, analyzing and operating probabilistic patterns. It includes: On-chart Multi-asset percentage monitor. Configurable martingales. Twenty-one pre-configured patterns , including Mhi patterns and C3. An advanced pattern editor to store up to 5 custom patterns. Backtest mode to test results with loss reports. Trend filter. Hit operational filter. Martingale Cycles option. Various types of strategies and alerts. Confluence between patte
Super Reversal Pattern
Parfait Mujinga Ndalika
Indicators
Super Reversal Pattern Indicator Unlock the power of advanced pattern recognition with our Super Reversal Pattern Indicator. Designed for traders seeking precision and reliability, this indicator identifies one of the most effective reversal patterns in technical analysis, offering a significant edge in your trading strategy. Key Features: Non-Repainting Accuracy: Enjoy the confidence of non-repainting technology. Once a Super Reversal Pattern is detected, it remains static, providing consiste
Infinity Trend Pro
Yaroslav Varankin
1 (1)
Indicators
This is a trend indicator without redrawing Developed instead of the binary options strategy (by the color of the Martingale candlestick) Also works well in forex trading When to open trades (binary options) A signal will appear in the place with a candle signaling the current candle It is recommended to open a deal for one candle of the current timeframe M1 and M5 When a blue dot appears, open a deal up When a red dot appears, open a trade down. How to open trades on Forex. When a signal is rec
Nirvana prop controler MT4
Aiireza Arjmandi Nezhad
Indicators
Risk Management and Limit Monitoring Indicator for Professional Traders and Evaluation Accounts (Prop) This tool only displays precise risk management and limit information on the chart to help you make more focused decisions. The indicator does not open/close/modify trades and does not interfere with Expert Advisors (EAs). Features Monitoring daily and total drawdown Calculates and displays daily and total drawdown based on Balance or Equity (configurable). Shows the remaining percentage to th
Indicador Taurus All4
Fabio Oliveira Magalhaes
Indicators
Taurus All4 Taurus All4 is a high-performance indicator, it will tell you the strength of the trend, and you will be able to observe the strength of the candle. Our indicator has more than 4 trend confirmations. It is very simple and easy to use. Confirmation Modes Candle Trend Confirmations: When the candle switches to light green the trend is high. When the candle switches to light red the trend is reverting down. When the candle changes to dark red the trend is low. Trendline Trend Confirm
EZ Binary USJP Pair
Tuan Anh Dao
Indicators
The indicator allows you to trade binary options. The recommended time frame is М1 and the expiration time is 1,2,3 minutes. The indicator suitable for auto and manual trading. A possible signal is specified as a arrows above/under a candle. You should wait until the candle closes! Arrows are not re-painted Trade sessions: TOKYO section (Half-end) Currency pairs: USD/JPY Working time frame: M1 Expiration time: 1,2,3 minutes. The indicator also shows good results when using the martingale strateg
FREE
Blahtech Market Profile
Blahtech Limited
4.53 (15)
Indicators
Was: $249  Now: $99   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Blahtech Limited presents their Market Profile indicator for the MetaTrader community. Ins
Force Index with Dynamic OSB zones mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator " F orce Index   with Dynamic OverSold/OverBought zones " for MT4 , No Repaint. F orce index is one of the top indicators that combines price and volume data into a single value. It   is great to take   Sell   trades from   dynamic OverBought zone and   Buy   trades from dynamic OverSold zone. T his indicator is excellent for   Momentum trading   into the trend direction. D ynamic   OverBought zone - above yellow line. Dynamic   OverSold zone - below blue line. F orce 
Night ghost
Dmitriy Kashevich
Indicators
Night Ghost - Arrow indicator for binary options. This is a reliable assistant to you in the future! - No redrawing on the chart -Works great on EUR/USD currency pairs! -Indicator accuracy up to 90% (Especially at night) -No long setup required (Perfectly set up for Binary Options) - Not late signals - The appearance of a signal on the current candle -Perfect for M1 period (No More!) - Eye-friendly candle color (Red and Blue) -Installed Alert Working with it: - Blue arrow shows signa
Super Arrow Indicator For MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Indicators
Super Arrow Indicator for MetaTrader 4 The Super Arrow indicator is a popular signal tool designed for the MetaTrader 4 platform. It combines multiple technical indicators—such as the RSI , Bollinger Bands , Moving Averages , and a Magic Filter —to identify key market reversal points and pivot highs and lows. On the chart, green arrows highlight pivot lows, while red arrows mark pivot highs. By merging these indicators into one system, Super Arrow provides a strong filtering mechanism capable of
Pro Trend Tracking
Harun Celik
Indicators
Pro Trend Tracking   indicator is designed for trend and signal trading. This indicator generates trend signals.  It uses many algorithms and indicators to generate this signal. It tries to generate a signal from the points with the highest trend potential. This indicator is a complete trading product. This indicator does not need any additional indicators.  You can only trade with this indicator. The generated signals are displayed on the graphical screen.  Thanks to the alert features you can
Owl smart levels
Sergey Ermolov
4.24 (37)
Indicators
MT5 version  |  FAQ The Owl Smart Levels Indicator  is a complete trading system within the one indicator that includes such popular market analysis tools as  Bill Williams' advanced fractals , Valable ZigZag which builds  the correct wave structure  of the market, and  Fibonacci levels  which mark the exact levels of entry into the market and places to take profits. Detailed description of the strategy Instructions for working with the indicator Advisor-assistant in trading Owl Helper Private
Binary Option Signal
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicators
Indicator for binary options arrow is easy to use and does not require configuration works on all currency pairs, cryptocurrencies buy signal blue up arrow sell signal red down arrow tips do not trade during news and 15-30 minutes before their release, as the market is too volatile and there is a lot of noise it is worth entering trades one or two candles from the current period (recommended for 1 candle) timeframe up to m 15 recommended money management fixed lot or fixed percentage of the depo
Gvs Undefeated Trend System
Harun Celik
Indicators
Gvs Undefeated Trend   indicator is designed for trend and signal trading. This indicator generates trend signals.  It uses many algorithms and indicators to generate this signal. It tries to generate a signal from the points with the highest trend potential. This indicator is a complete trading product. This indicator does not need any additional indicators.  You can only trade with this indicator. The generated signals are displayed on the graphical screen.  Thanks to the alert features you ca
POWR Support Resistance Zones
Trade Indicators LLC
Indicators
For sure, this indicator has become very popular amongst traders. Through coding this indicator will give you the most accurate levels possible for your trading analysis. We have also added in the ability for you to receive alerts when the price breaks above or below a Support or Resistance lines! HOW TO USE The red rectangles represent your resistance/supply zone. The green rectangles represent your support/demand zone.  BONUS FEATURES We coded this indicator with the ability to switch between
Delta Pairs
Anatolii Zainchkovskii
Indicators
Delta Pairs is an indicator for pair trading, it displays the divergence of two currency pairs. Does not redraw. A useful tool for the analysis of the behavior of two currency pairs relative to each other. Purpose The Delta Pairs indicator is designed for determining the divergences in the movements of two currency pairs. This indicator is displayed as two line charts and the difference (delta) between these charts in the form of a histogram. The Delta Pairs indicator will be useful for those w
History Pattern Search
Yevhenii Levchenko
Indicators
The indicator builds current quotes, which can be compared with historical ones and on this basis make a price movement forecast. The indicator has a text field for quick navigation to the desired date. Options: Symbol - selection of the symbol that the indicator will display; SymbolPeriod - selection of the period from which the indicator will take data; IndicatorColor - indicator color; Inverse - true reverses quotes, false - original view; Next are the settings of the text field, in w
Katana Scalper Pro
Yuki Miyake
5 (3)
Indicators
Special Launch Offer: Available at a limited-time price to celebrate the new release. [Concept: Cutting Through the Noise] In a market filled with chaotic movements and lagging indicators, clarity is the ultimate weapon. KATANA Scalper is engineered with a singular philosophy: to cut through market noise like a precision blade. By filtering out non-essential fluctuations, it reveals the pure "Momentum Structure" hidden within the price action, allowing you to execute with surgical precision. 5
Th3Eng PipFinite signals
Ahmed Farag
5 (3)
Indicators
The Th3Eng PipFinite indicator is based on a very excellent analysis of the right trend direction with perfect custom algorithms. It show the true direction and the best point to start trading. With StopLoss point and Three Take Profit points. Also it show the right pivot of the price and small points to order to replace the dynamic support and resistance channel, Which surrounds the price. And Finally it draws a very helpful Box on the left side on the chart includes (take profits and Stop loss
OBSReversal
Ahmet Metin Yilmaz
Indicators
ORDER BLOCKS REVERSAL Reversal Trading involves identifying points where an asset's price direction changes, capitalizing on potential profits from such shifts. Spotting reversals requires analyzing price patterns and volume indicators. Key indicators include moving averages, RSI, and MACD, which help traders predict potential trend shifts. This indicator show us potential reversal points using ORDER BLOCKS. While Reversal Trading offers potentially high reward opportunities by entering earl
Buyers of this product also purchase
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (102)
Indicators
Christmas Trading Special –50% OFF ! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This dashboard software is working on 28 currency pairs plus one. It is based on 2 of our main indicators (Advanced Currency Strength 28 and Advanced Currency Impulse). It gives a great overview of the entire Forex market plus Gold or 1 indices. It shows Advanced Currency Strength values, currency speed of movement and signals for 28 Forex pairs in all (9) timeframes. Imagine how your trading will improve when yo
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.83 (150)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING TIPS, BONUSES  AND GANN MADE EASY EA ASSISTANT  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is
Smc Blast Signal
Mohit Dhariwal
5 (2)
Indicators
CHRISTMAS SALE OFFER PRICE AT JUST 70 DOLLARS FEW COPIES ONLY From 25TH DECEMBER -27th December MIDNIGHT GRAB YOUR COPY ON THIS CHRISTMAS EVE SMC Blast Signal with FVG, BOS and trend Breakout The SMC Blast Signal  is a  Precise trading system for Meta Trader 4 that uses Smart Money Concepts (SMC) , including Fair Value Gaps (FVG) and Break of Structure (BOS) , to identify high-probability trades. It incorporates a Trend Filter using a higher timeframe moving average, ensuring trades align with
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets a
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicators
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Indicators
Unlock the Power of Trends Trading with the Trend Screener Indicator: Your Ultimate Trend Trading Solution powered by Fuzzy Logic and Multi-Currencies System! Elevate your trading game with the Trend Screener, the revolutionary trend indicator designed to transform your Metatrader into a powerful Trend Analyzer. This comprehensive tool leverages fuzzy logic and integrates over 13 premium features and three trading strategies, offering unmatched precision and versatility. LIMITED TIME OFFER : Tre
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Indicators
Christmas Trading Special –50% OFF ! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maxim
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. What the indicator shows: Real shifts   trend (BOS lines) Once a signal appears, it remains valid! This is an important difference from indicators
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.95 (76)
Indicators
Trend Ai indicator is great tool that will enhance a trader’s market analysis by combining trend identification with actionable entry points and reversal alerts.  This indicator empowers users to navigate the complexities of the forex market with confidence and precision Beyond the primary signals, Trend Ai indicator identifies secondary entry points that arise during pullbacks or retracements, enabling traders to capitalize on price corrections within the established trend. Important Advantage
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Indicators
This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  and  Currency Strength Exotics . It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show  true currency strength accelerat
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (657)
Indicators
Christmas Trading Special –50% OFF ! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual: click here That's the first one, the original!
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
Indicators
Christmas Trading Special –50% OFF ! This dashboard is a very powerful piece of software working on multiple symbols and up to 9 timeframes. It is based on our main indicator (Best reviews:   Advanced Supply Demand ). The dashboard gives a great overview. It shows: Filtered Supply and Demand values including zone strength rating, Pips distances to/and within zones, It highlights nested zones, It gives 4 kind of alerts for the chosen symbols in all (9) time-frames. It is highly configurable fo
RFI levels PRO
Roman Podpora
Indicators
Indicator in advance   determines market reversal levels and zones , allows you to wait for the price to return to the level and enter at the beginning of a new trend, and not at its end. He shows   reversal levels   where the market confirms a change in direction and forms further movement. The indicator works without redrawing, is optimized for any instruments, and reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   TREND LINES PRO   indicator. Reversible structure scanner for all instrumen
Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.69 (42)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you identify and trade trend reversals! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years,   Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator   is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative way of identifying trend reversals with extremely high accuracy. ***Buy Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator and you could get Quantum Breakout Indicator for
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (26)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Breakout PRO , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you trade Breakout Zones! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years, Quantum Breakout PRO is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative and dynamic breakout zone strategy. Quantum Breakout Indicator will give you signal arrows on breakout zones with 5 profit target zones and stop loss suggestion based on the breakout box. I
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.73 (15)
Indicators
3 copies left at $65, next price is $120 SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the i
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (29)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
Meravith
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
Indicators
Market makers' tool. The indicator analyzes volume from every point and calculates exhaustion market levels for that volume. ( This is a manual indicator and contains features that may not supported by the MetaTrader current testing environment ) Meravith main lines: - Bullish volume exhaustion line   - serves as a target. - Bearish volume exhaustion line   - serve as a target. -   A line indicating the market trend. It changes color depending on whether the market is bullish or bearish and s
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicators
CURRENTLY 20% OFF ! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength for any symbols like Exotic Pairs Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show true currency strength of Gold, Silver, Oil, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. This is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. Imagine how your trading
Apollo SR Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Apollo SR Master is a Support/Resistance indicator with special features which make trading with Support/Resistance zones easier and more reliable. The indicator calculates Support/Resistance zones in real-time without any time lag by detecting local price tops and bottoms. Then to confirm the newly formed SR area, the indicator shows special signal which signalizes that the SR zone can be taken into consideration and used as an actual SELL or BUY signal. In this case the strength of the SR zone
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (15)
Indicators
Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
Index Statistics and Session Level Analysis
LEE SAMSON
Indicators
Stop Guessing. Start Trading with a Statistical Edge. Stock indices don't trade like forex. They have defined sessions, they gap overnight, and they follow predictable statistical patterns. This indicator gives you the probability data you need to trade indices like the DAX, S&P 500, and Dow Jones with confidence. What Makes This Different Most indicators show you what happened. This one shows you what's likely to happen next.  Every trading day, the indicator analyses your current setup against
PZ Divergence Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
Indicators
Unlock hidden profits: accurate divergence trading for all markets Tricky to find and scarce in frequency, divergences are one of the most reliable trading scenarios. This indicator finds and scans for regular and hidden divergences automatically using your favourite oscillator. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to trade Finds regular and hidden divergences Supports many well known oscillators Implements trading signals based on breakouts Display
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
FX Volume
Daniel Stein
4.62 (37)
Indicators
FX Volume: Experience Genuine Market Sentiment from a Broker’s Perspective Quick Overview Looking to elevate your trading approach? FX Volume provides real-time insights into how retail traders and brokers are positioned—long before delayed reports like the COT. Whether you’re aiming for consistent gains or simply want a deeper edge in the markets, FX Volume helps you spot major imbalances, confirm breakouts, and refine your risk management. Get started now and see how genuine volume data can
Angular Trend Lines
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Trend indicators are one of the areas of technical analysis for use in trading on financial markets. The Angular Trend Lines comprehensively determines the trend direction and generates entry signals. In addition to smoothing the average direction of candles, it also uses the slope of the trend lines. The principle of constructing Gann angles was taken as the basis for the slope angle. The technical analysis indicator combines candlestick smoothing and chart geometry. There are two types of tre
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Indicators
M1 Arrow is an indicator which is based on natural trading principles of the market which include volatility and volume analysis. The indicator can be used with any time frame and forex pair. One easy to use parameter in the indicator will allow you to adapt the signals to any forex pair and time frame you want to trade. The Arrows DO NOT REPAINT and DO NOT LAG! The algorithm is based on the analysis of volumes and price waves using additional filters. The intelligent algorithm of the indicator
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
Indicators
New Update of Smart Trend Trading System MT5 For  2026 Market: If You Buy this Indicator you will Get my Professional   Trade Manager + EA  for   FREE . First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading System is   Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading .  [Online course] ,   [manual]   and   [download presets] . The Smart Trend Trading System MT5 is a comprehensive trading solution tailored for   new   and   e
WaveTheoryFully automatic calculation
Kaijun Wang
5 (3)
Indicators
This indicator is an indicator for automatic wave analysis that is perfect for practical trading! Case... Note:   I am not used to the Western name for wave classification. Influenced by the naming habit of Chaos Theory (Chanzhongshuochan), I named the basic wave as   pen   , the secondary wave band as   segment   , and the segment with trend direction   as main trend segment   (this naming method will be used in future notes, let me tell you in advance), but the algorithm is not closely relat
More from author
Updown v6
Guner Koca
Indicators
up down v6 for mt5 is no repaint all timeframe and all pairs indicator. red histogram cros trigger that is up point,and put a red point on histogram. and blue histogram cros trigger that is deep point.and put blue point on histogram. this indicator need to sometimes zoom out .for thise pres + button. if newly comes signal is too high makes before invisible.red and blue points are there.to see the signals. indicator is no repaint and can use all time frame and all pairs. only need minimum 500 bar
High low levels
Guner Koca
Indicators
on demo mode, use date for testing. for people purchase thise indicator, there is bonus price chanell indicator . high low levels indicator is non repaint trend reversal indicator.and works all pairs and all timeframes. there is a histogram move up and down. and there is a level red and blue. when histogram reach the up red level that is top.and reversal is possible. when histogram down and reach blue level that is prices oversold and possible reversal up. this indicator suitable for beginners a
Up Down v6
Guner Koca
4.45 (11)
Indicators
on demo mode use date to work. on version 13 wave added.13.1 histogram and trigger line can be changeble. wave can be set 200-500. can have different signal on wave 200 on version 14 ema used.so can see mountly chart signals also. up-down indicator is no repaint and works all pairs and all time frames charts. it is suitable also 1 m charts for all pairs. and hold long way to signal. dont gives too many signals. when red histogram cross trigger line that is up signal.and price probably will down
Up down v13
Guner Koca
5 (2)
Indicators
up-down v13 indicator is no repaint and works all pairs and all time frames charts. it consumes too much time need at least i5 cpu.pc v.2.2 use les cpu.but it sometimes cahange back signals.any one request it i will give bonus it. it is suitable also 1 m charts for all pairs. and hold long way to signal. dont gives too many signals. when red histogram cross trigger line that is up signal.and price probably will down when blue histogram cross trigger line that is down signal.and price probably
Up Down V9
Guner Koca
3 (4)
Indicators
on demo mode use date to work. indicator is no repaint trend indicator. when red stars up to line that is probably end of long trades. when blue stars up to line that is probably end of down trades. indicator can use all pairs and lower than weekly charts, to use weekly chart need to at least 500 bars data on back.and lowering processing value 500. it is also suitable for 1m charts. indicator hold long way to go. there is not too many signals.
Up down stars
Guner Koca
4.2 (5)
Indicators
up down stars indicator is no repaint indicator. it hold long way to signals. suitable all pairs and all timeframes. it needs at least 1000 bars on charts. 1 is critical level for signals. if red line reach 1 it gives red star to sell.. if blue line reach 1 it gives blue star to buy.. signals comes mostly exact time. sometimes lower timeframes it makes consecutive signals.
Up down v6T
Guner Koca
5 (2)
Indicators
Thise indicator is up down v6  comes with tradingwiev pinescript. purchased people, after installed on terminal ,contact me on mql5  to get BONUS  TradingView pinescript. up-down indicator is no repaint and works all pairs and lower than weekly time frames charts. it is suitable also 1 m charts for all pairs. and hold long way to signal. dont gives too many signals. when red histogram cross trigger line that is up signal.and price probably will down when blue histogram cross trigger line that i
Volatility level
Guner Koca
5 (1)
Indicators
volatility level indicator is a volatility oscillator to see trend reversal points. price trends has reverese when volatility inreased . this indicator show trend reversal points volatility. mostly same level up and down volatility is reversal points. red colour shows up points of volatilty.and probably trend will down. blue colour oscillator shows deep point of price when increased volatiliyty. on pictures horizontal lines on oscillator has drawed by hand.to see the before level and compare now
Up down v7
Guner Koca
Indicators
up down v7 indicator is a  no repaint trend indicator.this is different version of up down v9.use different algoritm. it works all pairs and and all timeframes. dont use processed value lower than 500 bars.you can increase it acording to chart bar counts.2000-3000 there is  blue histogram gives divergencies and extreme points. when gold points on  histogram it gives extreme overbought. when aqua points below  histogram it gives extreme oversell. for to see extreme signals switch timefremes 1m to
Sinus wave
Guner Koca
5 (1)
Indicators
Sinus wave  indicator is a extra ordinary oscillator.to find divergency. it works all pairs and all timeframes. suitable for experienced and beginner traders.. indicator works on toward of the prices... while sinus wave go up side that means prices will up. and while sinus wave go down that means prices is going down. it gives divegency when trend reversals. It also gives sell divergency on bear markets there is wave to set default 500. It can be increase depends to charts bars numbers on pictur
Arrow line
Guner Koca
5 (1)
Indicators
Arrow line indicator is no repaint trend indicator. it works  on all time frame and all pairs. it is a pi number ( π) trigger based  trend indicator. suitable for experienced traders and beginners. easy to understand. there is a trigger line and 2 histograms. red histogram is ower trigger that is top signal.. blue histogram is over trigger that is bottom signal. minimum bar number is 500. processed value must be setled between 500-3000. max value is depend to chart you are using.
Sinus wave Tv
Guner Koca
1 (1)
Indicators
Sinus wave Tv indicator is a extra ordinary oscillator.to find divergency. For mt4 and Tradingview pine script purchased people, after installed on terminal ,contact me on mql5  to get BONUS  TradingView pinescript. it works all pairs and all timeframes. suitable for experienced and beginner traders.. indicator works on toward of the prices... while sinus wave go up side that means prices will up. and while sinus wave go down that means prices is going down. it gives divegency when trend rever
Sinus wave strong buy sell
Guner Koca
Indicators
sinus wave strong buy sell indicator is nonrepaint top bottom point indicator.it work all pairs and all timeframe.suitable for beginners and experienced traders. it depend to sinus wave and vertex base .gives signal sinus wave over zero or below zero on approppirate vertex positions. cnt number has been set to 500 bars for demo mode. it can be increase to 2000 depend to charts has bar numbers. minimum value is 500.  white points on red vertex spikes means sell. white points on blue vertex spikes
Step divergency
Guner Koca
Indicators
step divergency indicator is a buy sell divergency indicator.include sinus wave indicator. it work all timeframes and all pairs. red line gives step divergency sell formations. blue line gives step divergency buy formations. suitable for experienced and beginners. when prices is moving up and red lines step down ..this is sell divergecy formation and if prices moving down but blue line moving step up this is buy divergency formation.  increased cnt value show more back side. gold line is sinus w
Sinus arrows
Guner Koca
5 (1)
Indicators
sinus arrows indicator is norepaint arrows indicator. it works all timeframes and all pairs. suitable for experienced traders and beginners. gives red arrows for sell.and gives blue arrows for buy. traders must check the all timeframes.i mean when trading 5m charts also need the check 15m charts and 1m charts. there is cnt number to see the how much bars back bars.
Star arrows
Guner Koca
Indicators
Star arrows indicator is no repaint arrow sindicator. it is sutable for experienced trader and beginners. it work all timeframe and all pairs. easy to to use.gives star arrows top and bottoms. if arrow up the price that is sell signals. if arrows below prices it is buy signal. cnt is bars back number and settled default 1000. it can be raised acording to charts bar numbers.
Up down v8
Guner Koca
Indicators
Up down v8 indicator is no repaint counter trend indicator . it try to find market up down points. it works all timeframes and all pairs. suitable for beginner and experienced trader. there is wave and c values to set defaults. minimum processed value cnt can be equal to wave value. traders can change them suitable up down points on different time frames. indicator use moving averages  histograms and volatilty trigger. when red histogram is over volatility level that is tops. . when blue histogr
Double sinus pi
Guner Koca
Indicators
on back test use date.and not set too much back date. double sinus waves pi indicator is no repaint moving average and levels indicator. it works all timeframes and all pairs. it is combined with sinus wave and smoothed sinus wave indicator. and indexed to pi number over bought and oversell levels. it is easy to to use and suitable for experienced  traders and beginners. cnt value has been set to 1000 bars.it can be increased acording to charts bar numbers. minimum cnt value mast be higher than
Sinus cycle
Guner Koca
Indicators
sinus cycle indicator is a non repaint indicator for mt4 terminal. it works all timeframes and all pairs. suitable for experienced traders and beginners. it gives sinus wawes .when the intensive waves appear , it is trend change points. level 1 or -1 is trend reversal . cnt numbers is the bars numbers on the chart.it can be increase ore decrease. minimum cnt value is 500. wave is default 500 value.and can not change if prices on top, cycle level 1 oe -1 means trend will down. if prices down ,c
Sinus formula
Guner Koca
1 (1)
Indicators
demo mode d value setled for gold. Sinus formula indicator non repaint trend indicator. it uses moving averages and sinus.. suitable for experienced trader and beginner. easy to use indicator. there is calibration constant d default d value setled for goldusd in demo backtest use only gold. d value can change acording to pairs. procedure is increase or lower d value acording to prices. when price top location increase or lover up to see red sign on level 1 when price bottom set d value blue sig
Updown v9
Guner Koca
Indicators
indicator is no repaint trend indicator.for mt5 when white stars up to Red histogram that is probably end of long trades. when White stars up to Blue histogram that is probably end of down trades. indicator can use all pairs and lower than weekly charts, to use weekly chart need to at least 500 bars data on back.and lowering processing value 500. it is also suitable for 1m charts. indicator hold long way to go. there is not too many signals.
Sinus wave mt5
Guner Koca
Indicators
Sinus wave  indicator is a extra ordinary oscillator.to find divergency.for mt5 it works all pairs and all timeframes. suitable for experienced and beginner traders.. indicator works on toward of the prices... while sinus wave go up side that means prices will up. and while sinus wave go down that means prices is going down. it gives divegency when trend reversals. there is wave to set default 500. on pictures divergency lines and letters has been drawn by hand.to explain how it works.
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review