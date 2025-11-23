bonjour





Description de l'Indicateur : L'indicateur doit dessiner des zones rectangulaires dynamiques basées sur les prix actuels, Ces zones doivent se projeter vers la droite sur le graphique .

L'indicateur doit calculer en temps réel (sur chaque tick ) les coordonnées des quatre zones rectangulaires :

L'indicateur doit créer et maintenir quatre objets de type Rectangle sur le graphique, configurés pour être en arrière-plan et remplis.

Les paramètres suivants doivent être disponibles dans la fenêtre des propriétés de l'indicateur :

Longueur de la projection du rectangle vers la droite (en nombre de barres)

Épaisseur des zones Intérieures (pip ) en points du marché.

Épaisseur totale des zones Extérieures (pip ) en points du marché.

Couleur des deux zones Intérieures

Couleur des deux zones Extérieures

