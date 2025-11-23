FreelanceSections

bonjour


Description de l'Indicateur : L'indicateur doit dessiner des zones rectangulaires dynamiques basées sur les prix actuels, Ces zones doivent se projeter vers la droite sur le graphique .

L'indicateur doit calculer en temps réel (sur chaque tick ) les coordonnées des quatre zones rectangulaires :

L'indicateur doit créer et maintenir quatre objets de type Rectangle sur le graphique, configurés pour être en arrière-plan et remplis.

Les paramètres suivants doivent être disponibles dans la fenêtre des propriétés de l'indicateur :

Longueur de la projection du rectangle vers la droite (en nombre de barres)

Épaisseur des zones Intérieures (pip ) en points du marché.

Épaisseur totale des zones Extérieures (pip ) en points du marché.

Couleur des deux zones Intérieures

Couleur des deux zones Extérieures

merci


Hello Indicator Description: The indicator must draw dynamic rectangular areas based on current prices. These areas must project to the right on the chart. The indicator must calculate the coordinates of the four rectangular areas in real time (on each tick). The indicator must create and maintain four Rectangle objects on the chart, configured to be in the background and filled. The following parameters must be available in the indicator's properties window: Length of the rectangle's projection to the right (in number of bars) Thickness of the Inner areas (pips) in market points Total thickness of the Outer areas (pips) in market points Color of the two Inner areas Color of the two Outer areas 

Thank you


Informations sur le projet

Budget
30 USD
TVA (20%): 6 - 6 USD
Total: 36 - 36 USD
Pour le développeur
27 - 27 USD

Client

Commandes passées1
Nombre d'arbitrages0