SylvesterEquationSchur

Solves Sylvester equation for real quasi-triangular or complex triangular matrices:

A*X + X*B = C

where A and B are both upper triangular. A is m-by-m and B is n-by-n; the right hand side C and the solution X are m-by-n.

A and B must be in Schur canonical form (as returned by EigenHessenbergSchurQ or EigenSolverSchur), that is, in case of real quasi-triangular, block upper triangular with 1-by-1 and 2-by-2 diagonal blocks; each 2-by-2 diagonal block has its diagonal elements equal and its off-diagonal elements of opposite sign.

LAPACK function TRSYL.

Computing for type matrix<double>

bool matrix::SylvesterEquationSchur(

matrix& B,

matrix& QA,

matrix& QB,

matrix& C,

matrix& X

);

Computing for type matrix<float>

bool matrixf::SylvesterEquationSchur(

matrixf& B,

matrixf& QA,

matrixf& QB,

matrixf& C,

matrixf& X

);

Computing for type matrix<complex>

bool matrix::SylvesterEquationSchur(

matrixc& B,

matrixc& QA,

matrixc& QB,

matrixc& C,

matrixc& X

);

Computing for type matrix<complexf>

bool matrix::SylvesterEquationSchur(

matrixcf& B,

matrixcf& QA,

matrixcf& QB,

matrixcf& C,

matrixcf& X

);

Parameters

B

[in] Real quasi-triangular or complex triangular matrix B in Schur form (output parameter schur_matrix in EigenSolverSchur or schur_t in EigenHessenbergSchurQ)

QA

[in] Real orthogonal or complex unitary matrix of Schur vectors of the original matrix A (output parameter schur_vectors in EigenSolverSchur or schur_z in EigenHessenbergSchurQ)

QB

[in] Real orthogonal or complex unitary matrix of Schur vectors of the original matrix A (output parameter schur_vectors in EigenSolverSchur or schur_z in EigenHessenbergSchurQ)

C

[in] Matrix C whose columns are the right-hand sides for the systems of equations.

X

[out] Matrix X with solution of Sylvester equation.

Return Value

Return true if successful, otherwise false in case of an error.

Note

Output matrix X has the same sizes as input matrix C.

Функция TRSYL обрабатывает только верхнетреугольные матрицы A и B. Для того, чтобы вычислить уравнение Сильвестра для любых квадратных матриц, необходимо предварительно использовать разложение Шура. Например, имеем 2 обычные матрицы A и B, тогда получаем две пары матриц разложения Шура:

A.EigenSolverShur(EIGSCHUR_V,EV,SA,QA);

B.EigenSolverShur(EIGSCHUR_V,EV,SB,QB);

и решаем уравнение Сильвестра:

SA.SylvesterEquationSchur(SB,QA,QB,C,X);