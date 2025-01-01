LDLInverse

Computes the inverse of a real symmetric or complex Hermitian indefinite matrix using the factorization A = U**T * D * U or A = L * D * L**T computed by FactorizationLDLRaw. LAPACK functions SYTRI, HETRI.

Computing for type matrix<double>

bool matrix::LDLInverse(

long[]& ipiv,

matrix& AI

);

Computing for type matrix<float>

bool matrixf::LDLInverse(

long[]& ipiv,

matrixf& AI

);

Computing for type matrix<complex>

bool matrixc::LDLInverse(

long[]& ipiv,

matrixc& AI

);

Computing for type matrix<complexf>

bool matrixcf::LDLInverse(

long[]& ipiv,

matrixcf& AI

);

Parameters

ipiv

[in] Pivot indices array obtained as result of SYTRF or HETRF function.

AI

[out] Inverted matrix.

Return Value

Return true if successful, otherwise false in case of an error.

Note

This method is applied to the matrix AF obtained as result of SYTRF or HETRF function.