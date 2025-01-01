- SingularSpectrumAnalysisSpectrum
SingularSpectrumAnalysisReconstructComponents
A method function for calculating reconstructed components of the input time series and their contributions.
Calculations for vector<double> and matrix<double> types
bool vector::SingularSpectrumAnalysisReconstructComponents(
Calculations for vector<complex> and matrix<complex> types
bool vector::SingularSpectrumAnalysisReconstructComponents(
Parameters
window_length
[in] Window size for constructing the trajectory matrix, the number of components the input time series should be decomposed into.
components
[out] A matrix of reconstructed components, where each column describes a separate component.
contributions
[out] Vector of component contributions to the input series (eigenvalues of the covariance matrix of the input time series).
Return Value
The function returns 'true' on success or 'false' if an error occurs.
Note
The window_length parameter value should be less than the size of the input time series. To construct a full-fledged trajectory matrix, the optimal size is considered to be approximately equal to half the size of the input time series.