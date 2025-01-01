- FactorizationQR
- FactorizationQRNonNeg
- FactorizationQRPivot
- FactorizationLQ
- FactorizationQL
- FactorizationRQ
FactorizationQRNonNeg
Computes the QR factorization of a general m-by-n matrix: A = Q * R. R is an upper triangular matrix with nonnegative diagonal entries. LAPACK function GEQRFP.
Computing for type matrix<double>
|
bool matrix::FactorizationQRNonNeg(
Computing for type matrix<float>
|
bool matrix::FactorizationQRNonNeg(
Computing for type matrix<complex>
|
bool matrix::FactorizationQRNonNeg(
Computing for type matrix<complexf>
|
bool matrix::FactorizationQRNonNeg(
Parameters
reduced
[in] Calculation mode. If reduced is true then matrices Q, R calculated with dimensions (M, K), (K, N). If reduced is false it means complete calculation of matrices Q, R with dimensions (M,M), (M,N).
Q
[out] Orthogonal or unitary matrix Q.
R
[out] Upper triangular matrix R.
Return Value
Return true if successful, otherwise false in case of an error.
Note
If reduced is true
If m >= n, matrix Q is of m-by-n sizes, matrix R is of n-by-n sizes.
If m < n, matrix Q is of m-by-m sizes, matrix R is of m-by-n sizes.
If reduced is false, matrix Q is of m-by-m sizes, matrix R is of m-by-n sizes.