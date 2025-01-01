- EigenTridiagonalDC
- EigenTridiagonalQR
- EigenTridiagonalRobust
- EigenTridiagonalBisect
- EigenTridiagonalQL
- EigenTridiagonalDCQ
- EigenTridiagonalQRQ
- EigenTridiagonalPosDefQ
Compute eigenvalues and eigenvectors of a symmetric tridiagonal matrix using the QR algorithm (LAPACK function STEV).
Computing for type matrix<double>
|
bool matrix::EigenTridiagonalQR(
Computing for type matrix<float>
|
bool matrixf::EigenTridiagonalQR(
Parameters
jobv
[in] ENUM_EIG_VALUES enumeration value which determines the method for computing eigenvectors.
eigen_values
[out] Vector of eigenvalues.
eigen_vectors
[out] Matrix of eigenvectors.
Return Value
Return true if successful, otherwise false in case of an error.
Note
Computation depends on the value of the jobv parameter.
When jobv = EIGVALUES_V, eigenvectors and eigenvalues are calculated.
If EIGVALUES_N is set, eigenvectors are not calculated. Only eigenvalues are computed.
The input must be a symmetric matrix in the tridiagonal form.
An enumeration that specifies whether to calculate eigenvectors.
|
ID
|
Description
|
EIGVALUES_V
|
Eigenvectors and eigenvalues are calculated.
|
EIGVALUES_N
|
Only eigenvalues are calculated, without vectors.